Fisher-Titus Medical Center and Luma Health Partner to Improve Healthcare Access for Patients in Northern Ohio

NORWALK, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher-Titus Medical Center, a leading local health system offering the full continuum of care services to more than 70,000 patients in northern Ohio, deployed the Luma Health platform across 17 departments and multiple service lines to provide more convenient, efficient healthcare access to its community. Fisher-Titus will continue to deploy Luma Health across its entire system throughout 2026, including its lab, x-ray, mammography, and convenient care service lines, empowering patients to manage and prepare for their appointments from anywhere.

"We have deep roots in caring for patients where they live and work, and we pride ourselves on offering the best available consumer technology and convenient, 24/7 access to our patients," said Linda Stevenson, Chief Information Officer at Fisher-Titus Medical Center. "The deployment of Luma will have an immediate impact on both the patient experience and our staff's efficiency to help us best serve our community."

Patients can now easily self-schedule outpatient appointments online for the following service lines by visiting https://www.fishertitus.org/schedule-an-appointment :

Digestive Health

Family Medicine

Pediatrics

Surgery

Urology

Patients who would like to receive automated waitlist offers integrated directly with the Fisher-Titus schedule in Oracle Health can enroll directly from SMS. Patients will also receive personalized SMS messages to keep their preventative care on track and to stay up to date with important information like weather closures.

The partnership also helps staff serve patients more efficiently and spend more time directly with patients, rather than on administrative tasks. Staff will save more than 300 hours of manual phone calls and voicemails every month by reaching patients at scale with personalized SMS broadcasts – time that can now be spent assisting patients one-to-one and providing exceptional service.

"For years, we've admired Fisher-Titus Medical Center's leadership and innovative approach to technology, both in their community and among peer organizations using Oracle Health," said Aditya Bansod, Luma's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "We're thrilled to build on our relationship and partner with them on the next phase of patient access, with fewer bottlenecks and easier access to care."

For patient information, visit FisherTitus.org . For more information about Luma's AI-native solutions to improve operational efficiency, visit lumahealth.io .

About Fisher-Titus

Fisher-Titus is a non-profit health system serving Huron County and the surrounding communities. Fisher-Titus operates a 99-bed acute care hospital; Norwalk Memorial Home, a 69-bed skilled nursing facility; Carriage House, a 48-unit assisted living facility; a Home Health Center, emergency transport through North Central EMS; and an employed primary and specialty care physician group.

Established in 1917, Fisher-Titus provides comprehensive medical services, including cardiovascular; oncology; neurological; orthopedic; women and children's services, a birthing center, and pediatric care; Fisher-Titus also offers surgical services (including robotic-assisted surgeries), plus emergency services with a dedicated Primary Stroke Center and a verified Level III Trauma Center.

About Luma Health

Luma Health was founded on the idea that healthcare should work better for all. Our solutions eliminate bottlenecks in the patient journey to make health systems more efficient – from scheduling and care coordination to AI fax processing. Headquartered in San Francisco and with research and development centers in the United States, Brazil, and Europe, Luma serves more than 1,000 healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Luma supports the care journeys of more than 100 million patients.

