Fishers Event Center Opens at The Crossing at Fishers District

The event center is a $200 million investment by the city within Thompson Thrift's expansive $750 million mixed-use development

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading commercial real estate developers, announced today that the Fishers Event Center, a 7,500-seat arena within The Crossing at Fishers District, recently completed construction and has opened its doors following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 22.

"The new arena is the centerpiece of The Crossing at Fishers District and will provide year-round visibility and foot traffic for the restaurateurs, retailers and service providers we are looking to bring to the development," said Ashlee Boyd, managing partner, Thompson Thrift Commercial. "We look forward to working with existing and new-to-market concepts wanting to join this truly unique environment."

The Event Center is at the southern end of the master-planned Fishers District development. The venue will serve as a home to three professional sports teams (Indy Fuel Hockey Club of the ECHL; Indy Ignite of the Professional Volleyball Federation; and Fishers Freight of the Indoor Football League), while offering a uniquely intimate setting for a wide variety of community events and concerts spanning genres including theater, comedy, family, country, rock and more. Events for the first half of 2025 have already been announced, and include Cirque du Soleil's acrobatic ice experience CRYSTAL, country artist Blake Shelton, and comedians Tom Segura and Leanne Morgan.

"The Fishers Event Center will be the epicenter of entertainment and experience in our community, where neighbors, visitors and friends come together to make lifelong memories," said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. "We look forward to showing the world what we already know: Fishers is the best place to live, work and play."

Once completed, the $750 million development near Interstate 69 and 116th Street will span 123 acres and will offer an array of multifamily, townhome, hotel, office, dining, shopping and entertainment options. The five developments will be connected by well-designed walking paths, allowing residents and visitors to explore the master-planned development on foot.

In addition to The Crossing at Fishers District, Thompson Thrift is actively leasing space for The Union at Fishers District, another mixed-use phase expected to break ground in the first quarter of 2025. The Union will include approximately 57,000 SF of retail, restaurant, and entertainment space, 251 luxury apartment homes, 135 luxury boutique hotel rooms and 70,000 SF of Class A office space.

"The Union has generated incredible leasing interest, and we're actively negotiating with multiple retailers," said Ryan Menard, vice president of development for Thompson Thrift. "Retailers have told us that the combination of location, strong demographics, varied uses and thoughtful design make both The Union and The Crossing standout destinations. With select spaces still available, this is a prime opportunity for businesses looking to thrive in a vibrant community."

Thompson Thrift first began work on the Fishers District development in 2015 and received a Monumental Award from the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce in 2020 for the first phase.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on multifamily, ground-up commercial, industrial and mixed-use development across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. In addition to its developments in Indianapolis, the company continues to expand its footprint with eight new residential developments announced for 2024, including new markets in Georgia, Utah and Idaho.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive commercial and multifamily communities.

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston and Phoenix. Three business units drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Residential which is focused on upscale Class A multifamily communities and luxury leased homes, Thompson Thrift Commercial which is focused on ground-up commercial development, and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing, and management of quality commercial real estate projects across the country. The company earned national recognition from Energage as a winner of a 2024 Top Workplaces USA award and five Culture Excellence awards, the latest accolades that reflect the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

