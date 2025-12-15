Thompson Thrift to Develop Luxury Multifamily Community Outside Atlanta

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, today announced that it will develop Wrenly, a 214-unit multifamily community in the Atlanta suburb of Newnan. The company expects to welcome its first residents in April 2027, and construction completion is projected for early 2028.

"Coweta County's entitlement process is grounded in thoughtful planning and community priorities, and we're honored that our collaborative approach earned the trust and support needed to move this development forward," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "We are excited for Wrenly to deliver high-quality, luxury housing that supports the continued growth and momentum of the Newnan community."

Located at the northeast corner of Newnan Crossing Boulevard and Newnan Crossing Court, the 28.6-acre community will include six residential buildings in one-, two-, and three-bedroom configurations. The apartment homes will average approximately 1,000 square feet and feature designer fixtures and finishes, including elegant granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, smooth glass-top ranges, timeless tile backsplash, full-size washers and dryers, and hardwood-style flooring, as well as patio, balcony, and private yard options.

Resort-style living will continue throughout the community and feature a fully equipped fitness center with 24-hour access, firepit with seating areas, a swimming pool with an integrated waterfall, and a built-in seat wall adjacent to the firepit. Community grilling areas, pickleball court, dog park, pet spa with grooming station, and a resident business center with focus suite will also be available for residents to enjoy.

Major employers near the site include Piedmont Newnan Hospital, Yamaha Motor Manufacturing, Amazon Distribution Center, Southeastern Regional Medical Center, just to name a few. Significant investments not far from the site include Piedmont Newnan Hospital's $65 million south tower expansion, and the U.S. Soccer National Training Center, a $200 million, 200-acre development expected to open in 2026 that will create approximately 400 jobs and include more than 200,000 square feet of high-performance facilities, locker rooms, meeting rooms and headquarters space for employees.

In the past 10 years, Coweta County has seen limited multifamily deliveries, representing only 1.4% of the overall multifamily deliveries across the Atlanta MSA during the same period, while population growth exceeded 21% throughout the last 15 years and is expected to grow another 5.6% over the next five years. This strong population growth has led to a shortage of housing options for new residents, making Wrenly a great addition to the Newnan market.

Thompson Thrift is a full-service real estate development company focused on multifamily, ground-up commercial and mixed-use development across the country. For nearly 40 years, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6.6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily and commercial projects. The Thompson Thrift 2024 Multifamily Development, LP will provide equity capital for the development.

