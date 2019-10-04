Fit For Life Recalls SPRI Ultra Heavy Resistance Bands Due to Injury Hazard

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: SPRI Ultra Heavy Resistance Bands

Hazard: The rubber resistance bands can separate from the handle and strike consumers, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy: Replace, Refund

Consumers should stop using the recalled ultra-heavy resistance tubes immediately and contact Fit for Life for a refund in the form of an SPRI.com store credit for the amount equal to the purchase price or a free replacement resistance band.

Consumer Contact:

Fit for Life at 800-222-7774 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, e-mail help@spri.com or online at www.Spri.com and click on Recall located at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 95,000

Description:

This recall involves SPRI ultra heavy resistance tubes or bands used for exercising. They are black with nylon webbing and have SPRI printed on the handles in white. Some units have KN08/18, KN09/18 or KN10/18 printed on the handle. Model number 02-71669 is printed on the bottom of the packaging.

Incidents/Injuries: Fit for Life has received 10 reports of incidents. In six of the incidents, consumers received contusions, abrasions and lacerations.

Sold At: Exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from August 2018 through July 2019 for about $10.

Importer: Fit for Life LLC, of New York, N.Y.

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 20-005

