FITAID Becomes the Official Sports Recovery Beverage of Pickleball Premier Media Outlet, The Dink

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FITAID has become the Official Sports Recovery Beverage of the premier media outlet for the ever-growing game of Pickleball. Featuring stories, newsletter, tips, gear reviews, highlights, and more, The Dink is where Pickleball enthusiasts stay up to date on all things Pickleball. "The Dink Fam wants one thing: to play more Pickleball. We're pumped to partner with FITAID to bring our community new ways to improve recovery, optimize performance and of course, 'go one more,'" says Thomas Shields, the founder of The Dink.

FITAID is a global leader in post-workout nutrition. Founded 10 years ago in Santa Cruz, CA, its parent company LIFEAID crafts a variety of premium performance beverages for functional nutrition. Each ice-cold can of FITAID contains ingredients to help an athlete's body recover and never contains any artificial sweeteners. FITAID is 45 calories, vegan, non-gmo, gluten free, and contains the electrolytes and vitamins needed to recover, refuel, and hydrate after a pickleball match.

"We recognize how much joy the game of Pickleball has brought to people of all ages and backgrounds. With the inclusion of essential recovery ingredients like BCAA's, we know that FITAID will allow all Pickleball athletes to recover and get back to the game they love," says LIFEAID Marketing Manager, Lauren Rivers.

As one of the fastest growing sports in America, pickleball is a hybrid sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Pickleball can be played on either a tennis court surface, gymnasium court, or a local cul du sac with painted lines. After a long match of Pickleball, there is only one way to recover, and that is with FITAID.

In celebration of this partnership, an exclusive limited-edition product will be announced on April 1st, 2022.

About LIFEAID Beverage Co.

With a focus on great tasting, wellness enhancing and functionally driven supplement products, LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among athletes, health-conscience and performance minded consumers. Headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, LIFEAID is home to premium performance products and passionate people. Products include both ready to drink and powdered mix blends including FITAID, FOCUSAID, IMMUNITYAID, DREAMAID and PARTYAID. Visit lifeaidbevco.com to learn more.

SOURCE LIFEAID Beverage Co.