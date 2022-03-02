Fitbit Recalls Ionic Smartwatches Due to Burn Hazard; One Million Sold in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Fitbit Ionic smartwatches

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery in the Ionic smartwatch can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Ionic smartwatches and contact Fitbit to receive pre-paid packaging to return the device. Upon receipt of the device, consumers will be issued a refund of $299. Fitbit will also provide participating consumers with a discount code for 40% off select Fitbit devices.

Consumer Contact:

Fitbit toll-free at 888-925-1764, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or online at help.fitbit.com/ionic or www.fitbit.com and click on "Product Help" at the bottom of the page for more information or fitbitionic.expertinquiry.com.

Recall Details

Units: About 1 million in the U.S. (In addition, about 693,000 were sold internationally)

Description:

This recall only involves the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch. It was sold with a polyurethane band and has a 1.4-inch color LCD screen. The watches were sold in slate blue/burnt orange, charcoal/smoke gray, blue gray/silver gray, and a special edition co-branded with Adidas in ink blue/silver gray. The smartwatch tracks activity, heart rate, and sleep. Only the following models and colors are included in this recall. For the Ionic device, the model number (FB503) is on the back of the device near where the band attaches. Fitbit is printed on the front of the Ionic Smartwatch.

Model Color Ionic FB503CPBU Slate Blue/Burnt Orange Ionic FB503GYBK Charcoal/Smoke Gray Ionic FB503WTGY Blue Gray/Silver Gray Ionic FB503WTNV Adidas edition, Ink Blue & Ice Gray/Silver Gray

Incidents/Injuries: Fitbit has received at least 115 reports in the United States (and 59 reports internationally) of the battery in the watch overheating with 78 reports of burn injuries in the United States including two reports of third-degree burns and four reports of second-degree burns (and 40 reports of burn injuries internationally).

Sold At: Best Buy, Kohl's, Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Fitbit.com from September 2017 through December 2021 for between $200 to $330. Fitbit stopped production of Ionic in 2020.



Importer: Fitbit LLC (f/k/a Fitbit, Inc.), of San Francisco, Calif.

Manufactured in: Taiwan

Note:

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/ionic-smartwatch-recalled-due-burn-hazard

Profeco's press release is available at: https://alertas.gob.mx/detallealerta.php?site=RAR&alerta=739

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

