FitLine x Paris Basketball: Performance and Results at the Highest Level

LUXEMBOURG and PARIS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FitLine is proud to announce a new partnership with Paris Basketball, the current French champion and one of Europe's leading basketball clubs. As the team competes at the highest level, including the prestigious EuroLeague, FitLine becomes Official Supporter, supporting the stars on and off the court.

"Paris Basketball stands for ambition, results and consistency on the highest level. These are also our values," explains Adrien Rincheval, Chief Sales Officer of PM-International, the developer of the FitLine products. "Both brands share a clear focus: high standards, strong performance, and constant progress. This partnership brings together professional sport and premium nutrition with one goal: achieving the best results, every single day."

Professional basketball is demanding. Long travel days and intense matches require careful preparation and smart recovery. FitLine supports the team with scientifically developed products, designed to fit into the daily routines of professional athletes and help them perform at their best.

"This partnership is "more than meets the eye", we share with FitLine the commitment to quality and performance. FitLine is not only present on game day, but also a daily partner behind the scenes, supporting our players and the club with experience built through years of working with athletes across many sports." says Jérôme de Chaunac, Chief Business Officer of Paris Basketball.

More than 1,000 top athletes from over 40 nations trust in FitLine's products. As the official supplier of numerous sports organizations and national teams, among them the ATP Tour for men's elite tennis, the German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB), and many others, the brand is supporting sports at the highest level for decades. The product safety of FitLine is a major reason for their success among professionals and ambitious athletes: Most products are part of the Cologne List®, an independent testing entity to ensure clean sports.

- Picture is available at AP -

Press contact

PM-International AG - Lea Herz

[email protected]

+352 33 96 67 944