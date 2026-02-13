Fitness to Fur: Veteran Multi-Unit Operators Bring Sparkle Grooming Co. to Tampa Bay

Former Orangetheory Fitness franchisees awarded five Sparkle Grooming Co. licenses across the greater Tampa Bay area.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co. , the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise, has announced the awarding of five franchise licenses in the greater Tampa Bay area with seasoned operators Jim and Brett Potesta and longtime operations partner Trisha Jordan.

Sparkle Grooming Co. has awarded five franchise licenses in the greater Tampa Bay area to former Orangetheory Fitness franchisees Jim and Brett Potesta and operations partner Trisha Jordan, continuing the brand’s expansion across Florida.

The Potestas and Jordan bring extensive multi-unit operations and membership-based experience to the Sparkle pack. As former Orangetheory Fitness franchisees, they grew their organization from 12 studios to 58 locations across Houston, Seattle, and Florida's west coast, leading a team of more than 650 employees over a decade of operation.

The team plans to develop salons across Carrollwood, Wesley Chapel, Safety Harbor, Odessa, and the Land O' Lakes–Lutz corridor, bringing Sparkle's high-quality, value-driven grooming experience to some of the region's fastest-growing communities.

"The pet industry is booming, but what stood out to us is that Sparkle has built a niche poised to disrupt the market. The brand's organization, leadership, and laser focus on grooming create a system we believe can truly set a new standard for pet care," said Jim Potesta.

Their background in recurring membership models, operational excellence, team development, and elevated customer experience aligns closely with Sparkle's salon-style approach to grooming.

"Sparkle has the potential to become a trusted part of the communities it serves. Being able to build something meaningful for pets, pet parents, and our teams is what excites me most," added Trisha Jordan.

For Brett Potesta, Sparkle represents an opportunity to build something new at the ground level with a concept poised for rapid growth.

"The concept is inviting, clean and personable, especially with a membership base," she said. "We are excited to work with a wonderful team and get something new and exciting that pet owners really need off the ground."

With strong momentum across Florida and beyond, the brand remains committed to partnering with values-aligned operators who believe in building community through routine care.

Since 2024, Sparkle has awarded 438 licenses across 25 states and continues to expand rapidly.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. Through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-driven operations, Sparkle creates healthier, happier experiences for pets and pet parents while equipping franchisees and teams with scalable systems built for performance.

