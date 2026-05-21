Sparkle Grooming Co. Expands Into Southeast Florida With 29-Unit Development Agreement

Experienced multi-unit operators and wellness-focused entrepreneurs bring Sparkle's membership-based grooming model to Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co., the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise redefining routine pet care, has announced a major expansion into Southeast Florida through a 29-unit development agreement led by seasoned franchise operators Michael "Mici" Fluegge and Dr. Patrick Greco. The deal will bring Sparkle's modern, membership-based grooming experience to Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties over the next three to five years.

Sparkle Grooming Co. is bringing its membership-based, wellness-first dog grooming model to South Florida in a big way, with 29 locations planned across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties led by franchise veterans with deep roots in health and wellness.

Fluegge and Greco bring decades of experience in recurring revenue franchise systems and wellness-focused businesses to Sparkle's rapidly growing national platform. Fluegge previously served as a multi-unit franchisee and Regional Developer for The Joint Chiropractic, a founding investor and Area Developer for Hammer & Nails Grooming for Guys, and a former multi-unit franchisee with Massage Envy. Greco's background as a chiropractor and entrepreneur has long centered around preventive health and wellness, a philosophy he sees translating naturally into the pet care space.

"As long-time dog parents, we always found there weren't any reliable providers in the grooming industry, and Sparkle finally fills that void," said Fluegge. "After nearly two decades in the health and wellness franchise space, I'm excited not only to grow Sparkle throughout Southeast Florida, but also to mentor and support entrepreneurs as we build a brand focused on better care, consistency, and wellness for pets and their owners."

The Southeast Florida agreement marks another milestone in Sparkle's continued national expansion as the brand gains momentum within the rapidly growing pet care industry. Sparkle's wellness-focused approach emphasizes routine grooming, recurring memberships, reduced wait times, and a more consistent, hospitality-driven experience for pet parents and their dogs.

"My background as a chiropractor has always centered on preventive healthcare, addressing issues before they become problems," said Greco. "That same philosophy naturally extends to pet care. Routine grooming isn't just about appearance; it plays a critical role in maintaining a pet's overall health and well-being. Sparkle aligns perfectly with this mindset by providing consistent, preventive care that helps pets stay healthy, comfortable, and thriving."

Sparkle's leadership team, operational systems, and scalable business model were key factors in attracting the duo to the brand. Both operators cited Sparkle's recurring revenue model, streamlined footprint, and strong infrastructure as differentiators within a historically fragmented industry.

"Sparkle stands out because it brings a much-needed level of professionalism, consistency, and care to an industry that has traditionally lacked standardization," Greco added. "The opportunity to combine strong unit economics with a service that genuinely improves quality of life, for both pets and families, is what makes this so compelling."

The group anticipates opening its first Southeast Florida location within the next nine months, with additional site selection efforts already underway throughout the region.

"Michael and Patrick are exactly the type of operators we look for as we continue expanding nationally," said Lyle Myers, Chief Development Officer for Sparkle Grooming Co. "Their experience in scaling recurring revenue brands, commitment to operational excellence, and passion for preventive wellness make them ideal partners to introduce Sparkle to pet owners throughout Southeast Florida."

Sparkle Grooming Co. has awarded more than 500 development licenses nationwide and continues to establish itself as a leader in the emerging Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category.

For more information about becoming involved with Sparkle, please visit sparkledogcare.com/franchise.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. Through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-driven operations, Sparkle creates healthier, happier experiences for pets and pet parents while equipping franchisees and teams with scalable systems built for performance.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.