Sparkle Grooming Co. Expands Into Iowa, Strengthening Midwest Growth with Established Regional Developers

Experienced Sparkle Partners Continue Multi-State Expansion Across the Heartland as Brand Accelerates National Footprint.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkle Grooming Co., the wellness-focused dog grooming franchise redefining routine pet care, has announced its expansion into Iowa through an agreement with existing regional developers Dan + Cori Cammarano. The move further strengthens Sparkle's growing presence across the Midwest and reinforces the brand's momentum in high-opportunity markets nationwide.

Sparkle Grooming Co. continues its Midwest expansion with a new 17-license agreement in Iowa led by existing regional developers Dan and Cori Cammarano, bringing their total awarded licenses across the Heartland to 60.

The Cammaranos, who currently lead Sparkle's development across Oklahoma, West Missouri, Arkansas, Wisconsin, and Kansas, will now bring the brand's modern, membership-based grooming model to communities throughout Iowa, with a 17-license agreement, bringing their total number of licenses awarded to 60. The expansion reflects their continued commitment to scaling Sparkle across the Heartland and building a strong regional footprint.

"We are committed Midwesterners," said Cori Cammarano. "We raised our four children in the Heartland, and despite scattering for college, they have all returned to settle here. The core Midwestern values align perfectly with Sparkle's vision of providing top-quality care and service for every member of the family."

Iowa represents a natural next step in the group's expansion strategy, offering a strong mix of family-oriented communities, pet-friendly households, and growing demand for convenient, high-quality pet care services.

"Iowa has everything we look for in a region, great people and strong values," Cammarano added. "We can't wait to become part of the local fabric and provide care and attention to furry family members across the state."

Sparkle Grooming Co. continues to gain traction as part of the rapidly expanding pet care industry, offering a wellness-focused, quick-service grooming experience designed to replace the traditional, time-intensive salon model. The brand emphasizes routine hygiene care, membership-based pricing, reduced wait times, and a more efficient, one-on-one experience designed to reduce stress for pets and improve consistency for pet parents.

"The continued expansion of partners like Dan and Cori is a testament to the strength of our model and the opportunity we see across the Midwest," said Lyle Myers, Sparkle's Chief Development Officer. "Their deep connection to the region and proven ability to grow across multiple states make them ideal partners as we expand into Iowa and beyond."

Site selection in Iowa is currently underway, with additional details on initial locations expected to be announced in the near future.

Sparkle has awarded more than 500 development licenses nationwide and continues to expand its footprint across key markets, positioning itself as a leader in the emerging Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category.

For more information about becoming involved with Sparkle, please visit sparkledogcare.com/franchise.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Founded in 2022, Sparkle Grooming Corp. is a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise pioneering the Quick-Service Pet Care (QSPC) category. Through salon-style grooming, membership-based care, and hospitality-driven operations, Sparkle creates healthier, happier experiences for pets and pet parents while equipping franchisees and teams with scalable systems built for performance.

SOURCE Sparkle Grooming Corp.