Fitness Ventures Becomes Largest Operator in Crunch Fitness System Following Landmark Acquisition

Acquisition of locations from Harman Fitness Expands Platform to 115 Locations Across 30 States

ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Ventures, LLC ("Fitness Ventures") today announced the acquisition of 22 locations from Harman Fitness, a leading Los Angeles-based Crunch Fitness franchise operator with locations across California and Texas.

The acquisition establishes Fitness Ventures as the largest franchise operator in the Crunch Fitness system, and one of the largest fitness franchise platforms in the United States. Fitness Ventures now operates 115 locations across 30 states and is on pace to exceed 130 locations by year-end.

"Ten years ago this month, we signed our first lease," said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures. "Since then, we have been focused on disciplined growth, strong execution, and building a platform - not just a collection of gyms. This acquisition is a major milestone for our company, but we believe we are just getting started. We truly believe we are redefining what a successful fitness franchise operation can look like."

"Since our acquisition of Fitness Ventures in August 2024, we have partnered closely with Brian and his management team, applying Meaningful Partners' extensive experience in scaling multi-unit franchisor and franchisee platforms to help position Fitness Ventures in becoming one of the largest franchisee business across any multi-unit concept globally," said Amin Maredia, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Meaningful Partners.

"With passion and dedication, Brian and his management team are real-time building what we refer to at Meaningful Partners as a world-class enduring business," Maredia continued.

"We have tremendous respect for what Curtis and David Harman have built across Southern California and Houston, and our team looks forward to building on that foundation and continuing to grow opportunities for our team coast to coast," Hibbard continued.

"Fitness Ventures has built an outstanding operating platform and leadership team," said Curtis Harman, CEO of Harman Fitness. "We are proud of what we built, and we believe Fitness Ventures is the right long-term home for our clubs, our members, and our people."

This transaction reflects Fitness Ventures' continued role as a long-term growth partner within the Crunch system, providing opportunities for high-performing franchise operators who are looking to scale further or transition their businesses.

All acquired locations will continue operating under the Crunch Fitness brand, and members can expect to see major upgrades to their facilities over the coming months with over $50 million in investment coming to the Southern California and Houston markets.

About Fitness Ventures

Founded in 2016 by Brian Hibbard, Fitness Ventures, LLC is the largest Crunch Fitness franchisee in the United States and one of the fastest-growing operators in the high-value, low-price (HVLP) fitness category. As of the time of this press release, the Company operates 115 locations across 30 states, with a robust pipeline of new club developments and acquisitions underway. Backed by Meaningful Partners, Fitness Ventures pairs a disciplined operating and development strategy with a relentless focus on execution - operating some of the highest-volume Crunch locations in the system and delivering industry-leading financial returns. The Company is also a category leader in applied AI, leveraging proprietary technology to drive performance across its portfolio. For more information, visit www.fitnessventuresllc.com

About Meaningful Partners

Meaningful Partners is an investor/operator-led lower middle-market private equity firm with offices in Los Angeles, CA and Austin, TX, focused exclusively on the consumer sector. The firm invests $20 million to $100+ million across the consumer value chain, partnering with founders and management teams to accelerate growth and profitability through deep operational expertise. Focus areas include multi-unit food and services, food & beverage + ingredients, pet, and beauty/VMS. Meaningful Partners combines hands-on operational support with its Expert Community of 35+ CEOs, founders and sector specialists, representing more than 850 years of combined consumer experience, alongside its proprietary Smart Start Blueprint program to help businesses accelerate scale while preserving their mission and culture. For more information, visit www.meaningfulpartners.com.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.



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SOURCE FITNESS VENTURES