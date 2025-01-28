FIU unveils renderings for Benjamín León Jr. Building, the future home of CasaCuba

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida International University today is unveiling the architectural renderings of the Benjamín León Jr. Building, which will house CasaCuba, an academic and cultural center to preserve and celebrate Cuban and Cuban American heritage.



The project also marked a significant point in the journey toward breaking ground with $30 million raised toward the $40 million goal.



CasaCuba will make its home in a 43,000-square-foot facility. The Benjamín León Jr. Building will be a beacon for Cuban culture, featuring galleries and exhibition spaces, classrooms, and state-of-the-art event venues for its dynamic cultural programming. Designed by architectural firm HKS, the complex will be built by Thornton Construction and promises to be a hub for research, education, and connection, bringing together scholars, students, visitors, and the broader South Florida community.



"CasaCuba will serve as a multidisciplinary hub showcasing FIU's unmatched expertise and commitment to fostering a deeper understanding of Cuban and Cuban American heritage," said FIU Provost, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Elizabeth M. Béjar.



"As Miami's only public research university, FIU is uniquely positioned to host CasaCuba," said FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell. "Located in the heart of this global city with deep Cuban roots and closely connected to its cultural fabric, FIU brings to the project the intellectual capital of its faculty and its status as a Carnegie-designated R1 public research institution and one of the nation's Top 50 public universities."



FIU houses the most comprehensive collection of Cuban music outside the island, the Diaz-Ayala Cuban and Latin American Popular Music Collection , and the unparalleled Henrique Hurtado de Mendoza Collection of Cuban Genealogy . FIU also is home to the Darlene M. And Jorge M. Perez Art Collection .



The Benjamín León Jr. Building will be prominently located near one of the entrances to the Modesto A. Maidique Campus in west Miami-Dade and will leverage the latest technology, bringing the Cuban American experience to life.



"After years of planning and hard work, it's incredibly exciting to see CasaCuba getting closer to reality," said CasaCuba Executive Director Lydia Betancourt Space. "This beautiful new building will uphold the Cuban American experience and have its place among Miami's rich cultural landmarks, alongside the Perez Art Museum, the Adrienne Arsht Center, and FIU's three museums. Thanks to the vision of so many, including Agustín Arellano Sr., who has been part of the project since the very beginning, CasaCuba will provide the context and space to elevate our community's past, present and future."



The construction of CasaCuba will be fully supported by donations. In addition to a landmark $10 million gift from Benjamín León Jr. , the Knight Foundation has contributed more than $4 million to the project, including $2 million to support the design of the facility. Other key supporters, such as CasaCuba Board Chair Mario Murgado, and Jorge Mas have been instrumental in advancing the project.



"CasaCuba represents the heart and soul of our community, a place where the rich heritage of the Cuban diaspora will be celebrated, studied, and preserved," Murgado said. "It is a privilege to be part of bringing this vision to life, made possible by the collective generosity and dedication of those committed to honoring and elevating Cuban culture. Together, we have the opportunity to ensure CasaCuba becomes a lasting legacy for generations to come."



Renderings are available in this folder. Images and videos from an unveiling event taking place Tuesday evening will be uploaded to the folder as they become available.

