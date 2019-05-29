Five Commvault Executives Honored as 2019 CRN Women of the Channel

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global leader in backup, recovery, the cloud and data management across any hybrid environment, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named five Commvault channel executives to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem and represent technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Each has been recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, growth, visionary leadership, and commitment to the mutual success of Commvault and its partner community.

The Commvault honorees include:

Heidi Biggar , Director of Worldwide Partner Content Strategy Cathy Conroy , Senior Director of Worldwide Alliances Jeanna James , Director of Cloud Alliances Natalie Mead , Vice President, Worldwide Alliances Architecture Group, and Shirley Scarborough , Director of Worldwide Channel Programs

All of whom exemplify the impact diversity can have on the growth and success of any organization.

Additionally, CRN has recognized Shirley Scarborough as a member of the 2019 Power 100, an elite subset of its Women of the Channel list.

CRN's editorial team chooses the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and selects the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. The women of the Power 100 belong to an exclusive group of the overall list: women whose leadership and vision are key drivers of their companies' success and have had significant influence to move the entire IT channel forward.

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

"We are ecstatic that our channel leaders are being recognized for their accomplishments and the work they've done to help Commvault transform itself into a partner-led company. The passion we bring to solving the hardest data challenges for customers and partners is powered by our diverse perspectives, backgrounds and experiences. It is a true reflection of the world we live in and, above all, it inspires our innovation," said Commvault President and CEO Sanjay Mirchandani.

Commvault's Women of the Channel on their recognition:

"To be recognized as Women of the Channel is fabulous for all of us," said Shirley Scarborough. "Having five women be recognized signals how important the channel is to Commvault and it also signals the importance of the role women play in our channel business."

"I'm honored to be on this list. These women are all amazing experts in their fields," said Natalie Mead. "I'm humbled to receive this award, and even more excited for our entire team. They are talented and powerful leaders."

"I'm excited to be one of five people at Commvault be recognized as CRN's Women of the Channel. This is a proof-point for the depth of female talent in our organization and the roles they play in our channel community. It's a real honor," said Cathy Conroy.

"This is a great honor. My goal is to continue helping other women succeed both in the channel and IT in general," said Jeanna James. "The IT industry is changing the world and we need more women and minorities to join us because diverse ideas bring about the breakthroughs in the industry that make the world a better place for everyone."

"It's exciting to be recognized and to have the opportunity to influence the direction of a company and lead by example. It's a powerful thing for women in the channel to have a strong influencing voice," said Heidi Biggar.

Commvault was also recently honored by CRN as one of its 100 Coolest Cloud Computing Companies of 2019 and has been named in CRN's 2019 Partner Program Guide as both a 5-Star Storage Vendor and 5-Star Security Vendor.

The 2019 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Commvault

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com.

