FIVE CSA AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTERS ARE DESIGNATED AS "THE BEST SURGERY CENTERS" BY THE LEAPFROG GROUP FOR THEIR CLINICAL QUALITY AND PATIENT SAFETY OUTCOMES

AVON, Conn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constitution Surgery Alliance (CSA), a leading operator of outpatient surgery centers, is pleased to announce that five of their ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) have earned a spot on The Leapfrog Group's 2023 "Best Surgery Centers" list. Connecticut Orthopedic Surgery Center, Glastonbury Surgery Center, HHC Hartford Surgery Center, Rocky Hill Surgery Center, and The Surgery Center of Rhode Island were all recognized for their clinical outcomes and commitments to processes that protect patients from harm and preventable errors.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent watchdog organization focused on health care quality and safety. To be recognized as a "Best Surgery Center," ASCs must meet a stringent set of criteria measured across a patient's surgical episode. Only 28 ASCs in the nation were named to the "Best Surgery Centers" list this year.

"Achieving this designation is a proud moment for all our teams, surgeons, and health system partners because it shows a commitment to safe patient care," said Nicole Vit, CSA Chief Clinical Officer. "It also shows how effective our proprietary business intelligence system is in collecting and aggregating data that allows our partner centers to identify, measure, react to, and report surgical outcomes. This has had a quantifiable impact on patient safety."  

The five CSA surgery centers that achieved this designation primarily perform total joint replacements, orthopedic, ophthalmology, and otolaryngology surgeries. To earn a spot on the "Best Surgery Centers" list, each ASC was required to transparently report all outcomes in ten clinical and process domains, including infection prevention, errors, and patient experience measurements, and to prove that they have adopted a culture of safety throughout the entire organization.

CSA is a leading operator of outpatient surgery centers. Over the past 20 years, CSA has developed 25 surgery centers, including 15 hospital joint ventures, and has partnered with more than 500 surgeons and physicians. CSA's centers encompass 100-plus operating rooms that complete more than 100,000 surgical cases each year. For more information, please visit csasurgery.com.

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care so consumers make informed decisions about their health and access safe, high-value care. For more information, please visit https://www.leapfroggroup.org/.

