Five Elms Capital Announces 2021 Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Elms Capital, a global investor in high-growth B2B software companies, today announced promotions earned by two members of its team.

"I am excited to recognize the promotions earned by Brandan Fitzgerald and Kristin Rosberg," said Fred Coulson, Managing Partner at Five Elms. "They provide tremendous value to the firm, our portfolio companies, and our investors."

Five Elms also added nine new team members to the firm over the summer, bringing the team to over 60 investment professionals in the US and Europe. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has invested in more than 50 best-in-class software companies globally.

Brandan Fitzgerald earned the promotion to Associate on the Five Elms Investment Team. Prior to Five Elms, Brandan worked in equity research at Sandler O'Neill and Partners. Brandan holds a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

Kristin Rosberg earned the promotion to Associate on the Five Elms Talent Team. Kristin holds a B.A. in Psychology from Saint Louis University.

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a leading growth investor in world-class software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. Five Elms maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in the best software platforms globally. For more information, visit www.fiveelms.com .

