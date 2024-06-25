opus1.io Receives Investment from Five Elms Capital to Accelerate Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- opus1.io, an end-to-end practice management platform for lesson & class-based performing arts businesses, today announced a strategic investment from Five Elms Capital, a leading software investment firm. The funding will support further investment in opus1.io's platform, which helps performing arts professionals operate and grow their businesses more efficiently.

opus1's performing arts platform is built with a single mission in mind: to provide performing arts schools with the tools they need to spend less time in their business and more time on their business. The platform helps customers seamlessly solve complex issues related to scheduling, booking, staffing, marketing, invoicing, and payments - all in one easy-to-use, modern platform. Since 2019, Founder and CEO Sam Lellouche has been committed to building a best-in-class technology that solves all of the daily operational shortcomings he has experienced in his own music school.

"We've exponentially grown in the last 18 months. Our customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and we are honored to have had such a significant impact on an industry we care deeply about. With the help of Five Elms, we will continue to invest in our product while accelerating our growth into new markets," said Lellouche.

With over 175,000 monthly users worldwide, opus1.io has a loyal and fast-growing customer base that serves performing arts schools of all sizes. With the help of Five Elms Capital, the expansion of opus1.io's customer service and product development teams has become an immediate reality.

"Performing arts schools face increasing complexity as they scale from one instructor to many. opus1.io allows them to do less administration and more of what they love - inspiring students. The company has proven itself as a premier end-to-end solution for the performing arts schools industry," said Austin Gideon, Principal at Five Elms Capital. "We're thrilled to support the team's mission and vision, provide better service to the current customer base, and expand their reach to new verticals. We look forward to seeing the positive impact the partnership will have on the company and the broader performing arts community."

opus1.io has recently launched opus1.io plus, a cutting-edge growth solution for studios that are primed for accelerated expansion. Rory Cain, Head of Sales for opus1.io, commented on the newly launched product, "opus1.io has been a champion of performing arts education businesses from day one. Our partnership with Five Elms Capital enables us to double down on those efforts and further empower business owners to spread arts in their community with our flagship platform as well as continued advancements to our growth module, opus1.io plus."

With features such as advanced reputation management and sales pipeline, business owners can track, predict, and prepare for virtually anything - including students at risk of cancellation long before it happens. Additionally, opus1.io plus has elaborate marketing capabilities that put the knowledge and experience of a Chief Marketing Officer in the hands of every studio owner.

About opus1.io

opus1.io started as a disrupter in the music school software space, growing to be the leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for performing arts academies worldwide today. Founded by performing arts studio owners, opus1.io is designed to be the all-in-one solution to manage all your customers, staff, services, schedules, invoices, and payments. Our advanced technology is ideal for both individual and class-based learning. For more information about opus1.io and opus1.io plus, visit opus1.io.

About Five Elms

Five Elms Capital is a global growth equity firm that invests in fast-growing B2B software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. Since firm inception in 2007, Five Elms has focused exclusively on software investing, building an unmatched network and deep domain expertise. Today, with over $2.4 billion in assets under management and a global team of over 70 investment professionals, Five Elms has invested in more than 65 software platforms globally. For more information, visit fiveelms.com.

