Five Elms Makes Strategic Investment in FMX

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilities Management eXpress ("FMX"), the market-leading facilities and maintenance management software platform serving customers from the education, manufacturing, and property management industries, today announced a strategic investment from Five Elms Capital. The partnership with Five Elms will fuel the continued expansion of FMX, which has experienced double-digit revenue growth annually since 2014 while rapidly surpassing 1,000 customers served.

"The facilities management space is dominated by outdated legacy software tools, spreadsheets, and paper-based processes, but organizations are now embracing digital transformation as a way to modernize their businesses. FMX takes pride in offering a robust, yet easy-to-use platform that addresses real operational needs for more than 1,000 customers including schools, manufacturing facilities, commercial real estate groups, government buildings, and religious organizations," said Jeff Wilkins, CEO at FMX. "We're excited to partner with Five Elms as we continue to expand our platform capabilities and build upon our reputation for best-in-class customer service," added FMX Co-Founder and President, Brian Gregory.

FMX's Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) helps organizations improve operational performance by enabling them to streamline processes, increase asset productivity, and turn actionable insights into meaningful results. The platform enables facility managers to efficiently and effectively track work orders, schedule resources, and manage on-demand, preventive, and predictive maintenance. Additionally, the platform provides dashboards and customized reports, helping customers decrease work order resolution time, organize maintenance tasks, and manage both equipment and assets all in one cloud-based system.

"FMX changes the way organizations solve a historically painful and extremely manual process," said Fred Coulson, Managing Partner at Five Elms Capital. "FMX's easy-to-use, feature rich, and cloud-first platform paired with world class customer support has set the stage for happy customers and accelerated growth. FMX has built an amazing culture and we are excited to support Jeff, Brian and the whole FMX team."

About FMX

FMX offers a cloud-based facilities and maintenance management platform that enables organizations to streamline processes, increase asset productivity, and turn actionable insights into meaningful results. With FMX, organizations can more effectively manage work orders, plan preventive maintenance, manage assets and inventory usage, track staff and equipment performance, and more, all in a single, easy-to-use solution.

About Five Elms Capital

Five Elms Capital is a leading growth equity firm that invests in fast-growing B2B software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. For more information, visit fiveelms.com.

