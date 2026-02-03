Five Kia models earn 2026 Car and Driver Editors’ Choice Awards

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Kia models were named winners of the 2026 Car and Driver Editors' Choice awards, recognizing vehicles that deliver top-notch performance, value, and driving enjoyment within their respective segments. All five Kia vehicles are repeat honorees from last year, including the K5 sedan which has earned a spot on the list every year since its debut as a 2021 model.

Minivans: 2026 Kia Carnival and 2026 Kia Carnival Hybrid

Electric Compact SUV: 2026 Kia EV6

Electric Mid-size SUV: 2026 Kia EV9

Mid-size Family Sedan: 2026 Kia K5

"These results reflect the intent behind how our vehicles are designed, engineered and built," said Eric Watson, VP of Sales, Kia America. "Across five different segments, our focus on developing vehicles that are engaging to drive, practical to own, and competitive on value remains the same."

Car and Driver Editors' Choice award recipients are selected from more than 450 vehicles tested, rated, and ranked across 47 vehicle segments. To qualify, each vehicle must earn a rating of at least 9 out of 10 stars based on the publication's extensive instrumented testing, hands-on evaluation, and expert assessment of mission fulfillment, value, and driving engagement.

"To win an Editors' Choice award a vehicle must be rated to be at the top of its class by Car and Driver editors. I think of the award as the best way for car shoppers to find which cars are worth their consideration—if it's an Editors' Choice, it deserves a look," said Tony Quoirga, Editor-in-Chief, Car and Driver. "Kia's winners show the company's ability to build excellent family vehicles including the Carnival minivan, the K5 family sedan, and two practical and compelling EVs in the EV6 and EV9."

Editors' Choice honorees span a wide range of body styles, from family-focused sedans and minivans to advanced electric SUVs. Vehicles recognized for the 2026 model year exemplify Car and Driver's belief that the best vehicles are those that combine strong value with an engaging on-road experience.

The full list of award winners is available at CarandDriver.com.

