L.A. Film School Alumni Drive Golden Globe Wins Across Film and Television

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumni from The Los Angeles Film School delivered standout contributions at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, helping drive success across several of the evening's most decorated film and television projects. With graduates working in production, sound, camera, visual effects, and creative leadership roles, L.A. Film School alumni were instrumental in bringing multiple Golden Globe-winning stories to the screen.

Among the evening's top winners was One Battle After Another, which earned Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), along with Best Supporting Actress for Teyana Taylor and Best Director and Best Screenplay honors for Paul Thomas Anderson. Alumni Chun-ning Chang (Film 2013) served as Additional Second Assistant Director, while Devon Rush (Film 2016) contributed as Digital Matte Painter with Crafty Apes.

Television success was led by The Studio, winner of Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for Seth Rogan. Alumni contributors included Jesse Sternbaum (Film 2004) as Producer, Allan Aguilar (Film 2012) as Additional Second Assistant Director, and Adam Mull (Film 2005) as Furniture Designer.

Another multi-award winner, The Pitt, took home Best Television Series (Drama) and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series (Drama) for Noah Wylie. L.A. Film School alumnus Alexander Jongbloed (Music Production 2017) worked as Foley Mixer, supporting the series' immersive sound design.

Additional alumni were recognized across other Golden Globe-winning projects. Sinners received Best Original Score (Motion Picture) for Ludwig Göransson and the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award, with Danielle Adams (Audio 2015) serving as Mix Technician and Travis Harrington (Audio 2018) producing Rod Wave's song "Sinners." Marty Supreme earned Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for Timothée Chalamet, featuring Alec Nickel (Film 2014) as A Camera, Second Assistant. Visit our dedicated blog post highlighting the full scope of alumni contributions to this year's nominated and winning projects from L.A. Film School graduates.

As award season continues, these achievements highlight the reach and versatility of L.A. Film School alumni working at the highest levels of film, television, and music.

