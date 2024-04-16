Five New Credit Unions Partner with myCUmortgage for Home Loan Systems and Services

New Q1 partners represent over 131,000 members and nearly $2 billion in assets

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myCUmortgage is excited to announce partnerships with five new credit unions in the first quarter of 2024. myCUmortgage is a leading Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

Continuing to grow its leadership and expertise in the nationwide credit union mortgage lending space, myCUmortgage's new partnerships in Q1 of 2024 include:

Cornerstone Financial Credit Union – Nashville, Tenn.

DN Community Federal Credit Union – Canton, Ohio

Laredo Fire Department Federal Credit Union – Laredo, Texas

Fire Department Federal Credit Union – Meritus Credit Union – Lafayette, La.

Seattle Credit Union – Seattle, Wash.

Combined, these new partnerships represent 131,597 credit union members and $1.96 billion in assets.

With 23 years of mortgage industry experience in the credit union space, myCUmortgage offers its nearly 200 partners expert guidance while delivering peace of mind. Working with these new partners, myCUmortgage is delivering comprehensive products and solutions, including conventional and government lending, mortgage systems, loan origination services and member loan servicing.

About myCUmortgage

myCUmortgage, a wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, is obsessed with helping credit union partners to be great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner- and member-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners and their members across the United States. To learn more about our mortgage-obsession, visit www.myCUmortgage.com.

