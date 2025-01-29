Five New Holland America Line Legendary Voyages Promise Grandeur in 2026-2027

Extended cruises offer in-depth exploration of Bora Bora, Hawaii, Alaska, the Mediterranean and more

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Holland America Line unveiled new Legendary Voyages that create destination-rich vacations sailing roundtrip from the United States. The five new cruises, which range from 27 to 45 days, will provide guests the opportunity to explore one or several regions in depth—including the Mediterranean, the South Pacific, the Pacific Northwest, Alaska and Hawaii.

"Interest in longer cruises continues to grow and these newest Legendary Voyages deliver with unique itineraries that delve deep into popular and harder-to-reach parts of the world," said Paul Grigsby, Holland America Line's vice president of revenue planning and deployment. "These five voyages, all sailing from North American homeports, build on our commitment to offer cruises that let our guests linger longer and connect with the destination in a more intimate way."

An Unforgettable Solstice—and a Foray into the Great Bear Rainforest

Departing on June 7, 2026, Noordam will sail roundtrip Seattle on a 28-Day Legendary Arctic Circle Solstice. Though a similar voyage has sailed in past seasons, this re-imagined cruise includes a full two days of scenic cruising through the historic Inside Passage, including the Seymour Narrows, Johnstone Strait, Bella Bella and the Grenville Channel, and the Great Bear Rainforest, allowing guests to take in British Columbia's rugged coastal fjords while enjoying more chances to see the unique Kermode Bear. Noordam will then continue north, crossing above the Arctic Circle for the summer solstice before returning to Seattle. The extended voyage allows for calls to 13 ports throughout British Columbia and Alaska, including late-night calls in Valdez and Juneau, an overnight in Anchorage, and stops in more remote ports like Nome and Dutch Harbor.

Twelve Mediterranean Countries, Roundtrip from New York

Returning for 2026 is one of Holland America Line's most popular Legendary Voyages—the "Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage." Inspired by some of Holland America Line's earliest pleasure cruises, Volendam will sail the 45-day voyage roundtrip from New York, visiting 21 ports in 12 countries, including a late-night call in Gibraltar, an overnight call in Alexandria, Egypt, and a special extended call that includes an overnight and a late departure from Istanbul, giving guests plenty of time to enjoy the "Queen of Cities." The cruise also makes stops in Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, Malta and more as it weaves through the region.

"Since recreating this voyage of the 1920s, it has become one of our most popular and fastest selling," Grigsby added. "There is simply no better way to explore this deeply the charm, delicious cuisine, and rich history of the Mediterranean while only unpacking your suitcase once."

Alaska, Hawaii and the South Pacific with Rare Bora Bora Visit

For those seeking South Pacific paradise, cruisers can choose between two 35-Day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas Legendary Voyages, roundtrip San Diego . These voyages enable guests to dive deeply into the rich culture and natural beauty of each destination—and the multiple sailing dates allow travelers to select between varied destination and ship experiences. Zaandam will set sail on Oct. 15, 2026 , and visits 14 ports across three countries, first calling at four Hawaiian islands—including an overnight in Honolulu—before sailing south across the International Dateline and a call at Fanning Island, Kiribati . The ship will then continue to call at eight destinations in French Polynesia , including an overnight call in the country's capital—Papeete—and a rare late-night call in Bora Bora , often called the Pearl of the South Pacific, giving guests the chance to experience its brilliant waters and diverse sea life. For those looking to sail on an itinerary with more overnight calls, guests can sail aboard Koningsdam on Feb. 13, 2027 , calling at 11 ports across three countries. After following the same route to Fanning Island, the ship will sail to French Polynesia , where travelers will enjoy overnights in Moorea and Raiatea—and an extended call in Papeete, including an overnight as well as a late-night departure. With the addition of two more calls at Fakarava and Nuku Hiva, guests will spend over 120 hours in French Polynesia.

. These voyages enable guests to dive deeply into the rich culture and natural beauty of each destination—and the multiple sailing dates allow travelers to select between varied destination and ship experiences. Alaska and Hawaii are both sought-after destinations for many travelers—but rarely combined into one trip. Travelers hoping to tick off these two bucket list destinations can sail on a 27- or 28-Day Legendary Glaciers & Volcanoes: Alaska to Hawaii . The cruise—sailing roundtrip Seattle or Vancouver to Seattle—departs in September 2026 and will take guests up close to some of the states' contrasting natural wonders, first calling at six ports in Alaska and British Columbia , including Kodiak and Dutch Harbor , before heading south to four ports in Hawaii , including an overnight call in Honolulu . Guests will have the opportunity to see breaching whales, calving glaciers, cascading waterfalls and smoldering volcanoes for a truly unique "fire and ice" experience.

Additional 2025-2026 Legendary Voyages:

'Have It All' Early Booking Bonus

For a limited time, when guests book these newly opened Legendary Voyages with the Have It All premium package, the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included—plus the added perk of free prepaid crew appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

What Is a 'Legendary Voyage'?

These lengthier cruises, which range from 25 to 59 days, combine the ceremony of Holland America Line's Grand Voyages while focusing on a singular region. They visit some of the most interesting ports while offering guests extended exploration opportunities. Shipboard programming is specially curated to share insights into the history and culture of the destinations visited. Guests enjoy special onboard programming such as theme parties, memorable sailaways and classic cruise activities.

