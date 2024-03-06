Five Northeast Indiana Cities Selected for Top 100 Performing Micropolitans

Angola among top three in Site Selection Magazine ranking

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five cities in Northeast Indiana have been ranked among the top 100 micropolitan areas in the country.

Cities in the 11-county region have ranked in Site Selection Magazine's Top 100 Micropolitans list each year since 2007. This year, Angola was ranked number three.

"Northeast Indiana communities have a business-friendly climate, skilled workforce, and accessibility to key markets," said Stephane Frijia, President and CEO of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership. "Site Selection's rankings confirm that Northeast Indiana is the midwest's strongest economic development engine."

The cities included on Site Selections' list include:

#3: Angola, IN

#16 (tie) : Warsaw, IN

#16 (tie): Huntington, IN

#68 (tie): Wabash, IN

#68 (tie): Decatur IN

In the last five years, Northeast Indiana secured more than $750 million in public-private investment to fund housing, early childhood education, downtown vibrancy, higher education, arts and culture, and entrepreneurship. Northeast Indiana is home to 10 colleges and universities and more than 48,000 students and 10,700 graduates annually.

Site Selection Magazine announced the Top 100 U.S. Metropolitan and Top 100 U.S. Micropolitan economic development Communities in their March Issue.

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership (NEI)