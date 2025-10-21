Scorpion Leads the 2025 Healthcare WebAwards with 10 Winning Client Websites

Ten Scorpion clients honored for their exceptional patient-focused websites; Scorpion named one of 10 Outstanding Website Developers

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , a leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for healthcare organizations, is proud to announce that 10 out of the 14 healthcare providers honored with the WebAward "2025 Healthcare Provider Standard of Excellence" were developed by Scorpion. In addition, Scorpion was named one of the 10 Outstanding Website Developers in the 2025 WebAwards, underscoring its leadership in website design and development.

The WebAwards honor outstanding website design and development across industries. Scorpion's clients were evaluated on design, content, ease of use, and innovation, criteria that directly impact patient experience and engagement.

Judges praised Scorpion-built sites for being "easy to navigate, well-organized, and user-friendly," with "clear, effective messaging that resonates with patients and communities." They noted that sites like Frederick Health and Confluence Health stood out for their "patient-centered approach" and "strong community connection," while others, such as United Urology, were recognized for "clean, professional design and proactive accessibility features."

"We're honored that so many of our healthcare clients' websites have been recognized," said Ryan Kuhn, Vice President of Healthcare at Scorpion. "This recognition reflects the creativity, strategy, and collaboration behind every site, and reinforces our commitment to helping healthcare providers connect with patients through impactful digital solutions."

The award-winning client sites include Confluence Health , Frederick Health , Independence Health System , Marin Health , Mary Washington Healthcare , Southwest General Health Center , Terrebonne General Health System , United Urology , Valley Health , and Valley View Hospital Association .

Scorpion continues to partner with healthcare companies nationwide to elevate their digital presence, enhance patient engagement, and drive measurable business outcomes.

For more information about Scorpion's work in healthcare marketing and web design, visit: scorpion.co/healthcare .

About Scorpion

Scorpion is a leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for healthcare organizations. With more than 20 years of experience, Scorpion helps healthcare providers attract more patients, improve engagement, and achieve measurable business results. From website design and search marketing to reputation management and content strategy, Scorpion delivers solutions that drive growth and strengthen the connection between healthcare organizations and the communities they serve. Learn more at Scorpion.co/healthcare.

