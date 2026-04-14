Five Star Franchising announces the acquisition and launch of Five Star Flooring

The platform's newest home service brand disrupts the $75B flooring industry with an asset-light, concierge business model for aspiring business owners

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising, a platform of home service brands, has officially announced the acquisition and launch of Five Star Flooring. Engineered to disrupt the $75 billion flooring market, Five Star Flooring is an asset-light, logistics-driven home service franchise brand positioned to make flooring solutions easier for homeowners.

Five Star Franchising has officially announced the acquisition and launch of Five Star Flooring.

"Homeowners want turnkey improvement solutions and floor remodeling is no different," said Scott Abbott, CEO and Co-founder of Five Star Franchising. "They are overwhelmed by massive showrooms, unclear pricing, unreliable service and a disconnected experience. From start to finish, Five Star Flooring provides a simplified process. And for driven business leaders, it's a low overhead, high-margin home service franchise opportunity, backed by the power of our platform."

Transforming the Consumer Experience

The flooring industry is dominated by impersonal big-box stores and resource-limited contractors. Five Star Flooring removes the stress and friction for homeowners, by delivering a premium, curated in-home gallery experience. Its "We Handle Everything" promise provides turnkey end-to-end service, including furniture moving, demolition, subfloor preparation, installation and full restoration.

Customers receive transparent pricing upfront, zero-down financing, and a lifetime guarantee on materials and labor. Five Star Flooring serves both interior needs with LVP and hardwood, and exterior projects with its Deck-last solution. A "Start Small or Do It All" policy locks pricing for two years, giving customers peace of mind to phase upgrades at their own pace and budget.

A High-Margin, Executive Franchise Opportunity

For prospective franchise owners, Five Star Flooring offers an inventory-light sales and service business model. Owners function as executive orchestrators of revenue operations, rather than managing a labor-intensive payroll or doing installation themselves.

Asset-Light Operations: The model significantly lowers overhead by eliminating expensive retail storefronts, massive warehouses of unsold stock and the need to manage heavy, custom-wrapped van fleets.

The model significantly lowers overhead by eliminating expensive retail storefronts, massive warehouses of unsold stock and the need to manage heavy, custom-wrapped van fleets. Just-In-Time Supply Chain: Franchise owners leverage local B2B networks, source high-quality flooring directly from local wholesalers after a contract is signed, while independent subcontractors handle the physical installation.

Franchise owners leverage local B2B networks, source high-quality flooring directly from local wholesalers after a contract is signed, while independent subcontractors handle the physical installation. Vertically Integrated Sales Engine: Owners utilize Five Star Marketing for high-quality lead generation and ProNexis for lead management and appointment booking. Additionally, they gain exclusive access to Five Star Buying Group's national vendor network for superior pricing and operational efficiencies.

Owners utilize Five Star Marketing for high-quality lead generation and ProNexis for lead management and appointment booking. Additionally, they gain exclusive access to Five Star Buying Group's national vendor network for superior pricing and operational efficiencies. Growth-Friendly Economics: Designed for rapid scale, the franchise opportunity has an estimated initial investment of $157,000 to $264,500, with a royalty structure that drops from 6% to 5% once gross annual revenue exceeds $1,000,000.

Built on a Battle-Tested Blueprint for Scale

Five Star Flooring is led by Brand President Dean Hartley, a multi-unit operator who previously partnered with Five Star Franchising to scale sister brand Five Star Bath Solutions from a regional player into a dominant category leader approaching 400 locations nationwide.

"We didn't invent flooring and we aren't just another flooring company; we're solving a problem for homeowners and offering a revenue operations machine for our future franchise owners," said Hartley. "Five Star Flooring takes the exact battle-tested blueprint that has made Five Star Bath Solutions a national category leader and applied it to a highly fragmented industry."

For more information on the Five Star Flooring franchise opportunity, visit fivestarfranchising.com/five-star-flooring.

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

About Five Star Flooring

Five Star Flooring is a premier interior and exterior flooring services solutions brand providing a frictionless, "white-glove" concierge experience for homeowners. Through a signature in-home showroom experience, the company simplifies flooring transformations through expert consultation, precision, transparency, and end-to-end project management. Five Star Flooring, a Five Star Franchising home services brand, is committed to transparency and quality, offering clear upfront pricing, whole-home quotes valid for two years, and a signature 100% lifetime labor guarantee.

Founded by Five Star Bath Solutions' Brand President Dean Hartley, Five Star Flooring is the direct evolution of the same battle-tested blueprint used to scale its sister brand to a category leader nationwide. The brand leverages technology, systems, processes, and resources—including Five Star Buying Group and ProNexis—to empower its franchise owners to dominate their local markets through an asset-light, high-margin business ownership model. To learn about franchise opportunities with Five Star Flooring, visit fivestarfranchising.com/five-star-flooring. For services and more, visit fivestarflooring.com.fivestarflooring.com.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,700 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across its brands, including Bio-One, Card My Yard, Decorate With Lights, Five Star Bath Solutions, Five Star Flooring, Gotcha Covered, Mosquito Shield, and 1-800-Packouts leverage a robust support team and industry-leading tools to help their local businesses thrive. This includes ProNexis, a complete lead management support solution for home service brands, alongside exclusive access to Five Star's vendor network and in-house marketing services. Five Star Franchising's commitment to purpose and core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and achieve success while growing its brands into category leaders. The platform has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America five times total, ranking #780 in 2025. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

SOURCE Five Star Franchising