Five Star Franchising brands ranked among the top franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's highly competitive Franchise 500®

Mosquito Shield, Gotcha Covered and Five Star Bath Solutions represent the innovative home service franchise platform on the competitive annual list

SPRINGVILLE, Utah , Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three brands from the portfolio of Five Star Franchising , an innovative, growing platform of home service brands, have been recognized as top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

The 2024 Franchise 500® ranks Mosquito Shield (#126), Gotcha Covered (#292) and Five Star Bath Solutions (#314) for their outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. For the second consecutive year, Mosquito Shield ranks #1 among all pest control franchises.

"It's an honor to see Mosquito Shield, Gotcha Covered and Five Star Bath Solutions recognized for their world-class performance," said Scott Abbott, CEO and co-founder of Five Star Franchising. "We're grateful for the hard work and commitment demonstrated by our franchise owners and leaders for each brand, and we're especially proud that Mosquito Shield has been named the top franchise in its category two years in a row. This is proof that Five Star's industry-leading franchise systems and support truly make a difference and empower our franchise owners to deliver premium service to their customers and communities."

For 45 years, the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchise owners.

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for prospective franchise owners.

"This is a testament to the value and opportunity we offer our franchise owners," said J. Andrew Mengason, chief growth officer of Five Star Franchising. "By providing our innovative systems and leveraging the shared power of our platform, we put them in position to pursue their dreams of independence and financial freedom."

To view the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 or pick up a copy of the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.

For more information about Five Star Franchising and its platform of home service brands, visit Five Star Franchising .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 800 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, and Mosquito Shield, enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in Utah, ranking among the fastest-growing businesses in the state on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

About Five Star Bath Solutions

Five Star Bath Solutions is the premier bath transformation franchise in the home remodeling industry. The company, named a Top Low-Cost Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review, designs and builds dream bathrooms through expertise and trust providing affordable transformations and beautiful solutions. Part of the Five Star Franchising portfolio of home service brands since 2014, Five Star Bath Solutions is one of the fastest-growing bath remodeling franchises in the world with more than 120 franchise locations. For more information, visit fivestarbathsolutions.com . To learn about franchising with Five Star Bath Solutions, visit bathsolutionsfranchising.com .

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is the premier provider of custom interior window treatments in North America, offering solutions including blinds, draperies, shutters, smart home systems and much more. The company provides end-to-end consultation inspired by customer's needs and goals, and proudly celebrates 99% positive customer reviews. Franchising since 2009 and acquired by Five Star Franchising in 2021, Gotcha Covered is quickly growing across North America with more than 160 franchise locations. In 2023, Gotcha Covered was named a Top Franchise, Top Low-Cost Franchise and Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review. For more information, visit gotchacovered.com . To learn about franchising with Gotcha Covered, visit gotchacoveredfranchising.com .

About Mosquito Shield

Mosquito Shield is America's trusted provider of effective residential mosquito and tick control service. Combining an innovative proprietary blend of natural oils and select control products with a responsive spraying schedule designed around real-time pest population analysis and weather conditions, Mosquito Shield delivers the best results in the industry to help customers in over 375 territories enjoy their outdoor spaces. Mosquito Shield, part of the Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands, was ranked the top pest control franchise in the U.S. by Entrepreneur in 2023 and 2024. For more information about Mosquito Shield, visit moshield.com . To learn about franchising opportunities, visit moshieldfranchise.com .

