Five Star Franchising celebrates growth and excellence at Home Services Summit 2026

Annual conference brings together nearly 1,000 franchise owners and team members for awards, education and leadership development

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising , a growing platform of home service franchise brands, convened its annual Home Services Summit (HSS), held Jan. 14–17 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The event brought together nearly 1,000 franchise owners, corporate team members, partners and industry leaders for four days of education, collaboration and recognition across the Five Star system.

"Home Services Summit is special because it's one of the only times of the year when the entire Five Star platform comes together under one roof," said Scott Abbott, Co-founder and CEO of Five Star Franchising. "As our platform continues to grow, this event gives us the opportunity to recognize performance, invest in our people and reinforce the culture that drives long-term success. This year was especially meaningful as we welcomed Card My Yard to Home Services Summit for the first time."

Franchise owner awards kick off the summit

HSS 2026 opened with a franchise owner awards dinner recognizing top-performing owners and locations across Five Star's brands. Awards presented at HSS honored excellence in performance, growth and leadership.

Franchise of the Year winners included:

Bio-One: Chris Meadows, Bio-One Gaithersburg, Omaha, and Lincoln

Card My Yard: Ashley McClendon, Card My Yard Midland, Texas

Five Star Bath Solutions: Ken Wood and Mick Frank, Five Star Bath Solutions of Minneapolis

Gotcha Covered: Heather and Rick McGregor, Gotcha Covered of Frisco

Mosquito Shield: Jonathan Steward, Mosquito Shield of Southern New Jersey

1-800-Packouts: Todd Tyler, 1-800-Packouts of San Diego

In addition, a total of 76 locations received Million Dollar Club recognition, which is awarded to franchise locations exceeding $1 million in revenue. Of the 76 locations, nearly half surpassed the $2 million revenue mark.

"Our franchise owners continue to set the standard across our brands," Abbott said. "Their results reflect what's possible when committed owners are supported by strong systems, proven leadership and a collaborative culture."

At the corporate level, Five Star Bath Solutions was celebrated as the fastest-growing brand of the year, with Five Star Bath Solutions' Dean Hartley chosen as brand president of the year. Five Star Bath's Dominic Ortman was named VP of the Year, and Jeff Rogers of Mosquito Shield was named Franchise Business Coach of the Year.

For a list of all the Home Service Summit 2026 Award winners, visit https://hubs.la/Q040Q0PW0 .

Education and inspiration for the year ahead

In addition to awards and recognition, HSS 2026 featured keynote presentations, breakout sessions and panels focused on leadership development, operational excellence and sustainable growth. Attendees also heard from keynote speaker Ian Stein Jr., an NBA performance coach and leadership speaker, who delivered a high-energy presentation centered on mindset, consistency and peak performance.

As the company continues to expand its portfolio, invest in its people and elevate operational excellence, Five Star is well positioned for a year of sustained growth and innovation in the home services industry.

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative platform of home service brands with more than 1,600 total locations across North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts and Card My Yard, benefit from a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, a 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, the company's integrated marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to its core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — empowers franchise owners to maximize growth and long-term success. The company has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America five times, ranking No. 780 in 2025. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in Utah, earning recognition on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists.

For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

