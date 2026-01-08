Five Star Franchising lands two brands on Franchise Business Review's Top 200 Franchises list

Placement on the prestigious list denotes Card My Yard and Five Star Bath Solutions for their high levels of owner support and satisfaction

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising , a growing platform of home service franchise brands, has announced that that two of its brands, Five Star Bath Solutions and Card My Yard, have been named to Franchise Business Review's (FBR) Top 200 Franchises List. The annual ranking is based solely on independent research and direct feedback from franchise owners, recognizing franchise systems that deliver strong franchisee satisfaction and performance.

This marks the fourth consecutive year Card My Yard has earned a spot on the prestigious list, underscoring the brand's continued momentum and the strength of its franchise owner support. In 2025, FBR recognized Card My Yard as one of the Top Franchises for Women, Top Low-Cost Franchises, Most Innovative Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans.

Five Star Bath Solutions earned recognition for the second year in a row, building on previous accolades from Franchise Business Review, including being named a Top Franchise for Veterans (2024) and a Top Profitable Franchise (2025).

"What sets this award apart is that it's based on what matters most: the experiences of actual owners," said Scott Abbott, co-founder and CEO of Five Star Franchising. "This recognition reflects the work our teams do every day to create processes and systems that help owners build thriving businesses and enjoy a sense of balance in their lives."

These placements follow several other recent honors for Five Star Franchising and its brands, including recognition on the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100 lists. In 2025, Five Star Bath Solutions was named by Entrepreneur as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises in the U.S. and Canada and one of the Top Franchises Under $150k. At the same time, Entrepreneur honored Card My Yard as one of the Top Franchises Under $50k.

Franchise Business Review, a leading franchise market research firm, compiles its annual Top 200 list as part of its regular Guide to Today's Top Franchises, surveying franchise owners on key performance and satisfaction measures such as training and support, operations, franchisor-franchisee relations and financial opportunity. It is the only major franchise industry accolade based exclusively on owner feedback.

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

To view the full FBR Top 200 Franchises list, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-200-franchises .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,600 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in the industry. The company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America five times total, ranking #780 in 2025. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

About Five Star Bath Solutions

Five Star Bath Solutions is the premier bath transformation franchise in the home remodeling industry. The company, named to the highly competitive Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for seven consecutive years, designs and builds dream bathrooms through expertise and trust providing affordable transformations and beautiful solutions. Part of the Five Star Franchising portfolio of home service brands since 2014, Five Star Bath Solutions is one of the fastest-growing bath remodeling franchises in the world with more than 250 franchise locations. Five Star Bath Solutions was also recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the U.S. and Canada by Entrepreneur in 2024 and named a Top Low-Cost Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review. For more information, visit fivestarbathsolutions.com . To learn about franchising with Five Star Bath Solutions, click here .

About Card My Yard

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Card My Yard is the leader in the rapidly growing celebratory yard greetings industry, boasting over 500 locations across 46 states. Committed to spreading joy within communities and collaborating with local organizations to commemorate special occasions, Card My Yard is dedicated to making every moment memorable. Leveraging a purpose-built, proprietary technology platform, the company ensures a seamless customer ordering experience while empowering franchisees to efficiently manage their businesses. Card My Yard has been consistently recognized as a top franchise by Franchise Business Review, and in 2025 was ranked among Entrepreneur's Top Franchises Under $50k. To learn about franchising opportunities, click here . For further details, visit click here .

