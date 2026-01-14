Two Five Star Franchising brands honored on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list

Five Star Bath Solutions (No. 123) and Mosquito Shield (No. 269) both recognized among top franchises in the country

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two brands from the innovative and rapidly-growing Five Star Franchising platform have been recognized on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list, denoting them as two of the top franchise opportunities in the country. Five Star Bath Solutions made the list at No. 123 while achieving the No. 1 position within the Kitchen and Bath Remodeling category. Mosquito Shield came in at No. 269.

The prestigious annual list represents a gold standard within the franchising industry, highlighting the brands that offer the best overall owner performance. Rankings are determined based on unit growth, financial stability and overall brand recognition.

This year's rankings boast a number of notable milestones for the Five Star Franchising platform, including:

Five Star Bath Solutions' eighth consecutive appearance on the list.

The first time Five Star Bath Solutions has topped its category.

Mosquito Shield's fifth consecutive appearance on the list.

"When aspiring owners start vetting potential franchise opportunities, one of the main things they're looking for is consistency," said Scott Abbott, Co-founder and CEO of Five Star Franchising. "Having our brands make so many repeat appearances on this list confirms that they are reliable revenue-drivers and growth engines, year after year."

The Franchise 500® list has been sought-after within the franchise space for 47 years now, with an ever-evolving rankings formula that accounts for more than 150 data points. In assigning rankings, Entrepreneur's editorial team considers everything from growth trajectories to initial costs and fees.

"We have brands ranking across multiple categories, which attests to Five Star's breadth of opportunity within the residential service space," said Colt Florence, senior vice president of franchise development for Five Star Franchising. "For those looking to build their own business within the proven structures of a franchise system, our platform offers numerous points of entry."

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

To view the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,600 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in the industry. The company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America five times total, ranking #780 in 2025. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

About Five Star Bath Solutions

Five Star Bath Solutions is the premier bath transformation franchise in the home remodeling industry. The company, named to the highly competitive Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for seven consecutive years, designs and builds dream bathrooms through expertise and trust providing affordable transformations and beautiful solutions. Part of the Five Star Franchising portfolio of home service brands since 2014, Five Star Bath Solutions is one of the fastest-growing bath remodeling franchises in the world with more than 250 franchise locations. Five Star Bath Solutions was also recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the U.S. and Canada by Entrepreneur in 2024 and named a Top Low-Cost Franchise for 2023 by Franchise Business Review. For more information, visit fivestarbathsolutions.com. To learn about franchising with Five Star Bath Solutions, click here.

About Mosquito Shield

Mosquito Shield is America's trusted provider of effective residential mosquito, tick and perimeter pest control service. Combining an innovative proprietary blend of natural oils and select control products with a responsive spraying schedule designed around real-time pest population analysis and weather conditions, Mosquito Shield delivers the best results in the industry to help customers in over 400 territories enjoy their outdoor spaces. Mosquito Shield, part of the Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands, was ranked the top pest control franchise in the U.S. by Entrepreneur in 2023, 2024 and 2025. For more information about Mosquito Shield, visit moshield.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, click here.

