Five Star Franchising expands leadership team to support next phase of growth

New executive roles were unveiled at the franchise platform's Home Services Summit 2026

SPRINGVILLE, Utah , Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising , a growing platform of home service franchise brands, has announced an expansion of its leadership team, designed to accelerate growth and strengthen performance systemwide. New executive roles were unveiled during the Home Services Summit 2026, Five Star Franchising's annual systemwide convention for franchise owners, corporate team members and partners, held in Las Vegas last month.

The new positions reflect a structural change within Five Star Franchising, intended to better support owners and drive growth. Expansions to the leadership team include Ben Fox as Chief Growth Officer, Andrew Mengason as Chief Revenue Officer and Colt Florence as Chief Development Officer.

Each executive has played a pivotal role in shaping Five Star Franchising's trajectory and will now assume expanded responsibilities aligned with the company's long-term vision. In his role as Chief Growth Officer, Fox will focus on enterprise-wide growth initiatives, facilitating strategic expansion and accelerated marketing across the platform. As Chief Revenue Officer, Mengason will focus on driving systemwide performance, including leading Five Star national accounts programs to expand referral and revenue opportunities for franchise owners. Florence, as Chief Development Officer, will lead franchise development across Five Star's fast-growing portfolio.

"These changes to our executive team reflect the resilience we've demonstrated in recent years, but also the vision we have for the next chapter," said Abbott. "We have the right team in place to chart exciting new opportunities for the Five Star system, ensuring growth for local owners while also building out our national accounts."

These new leadership roles will fill out an already-robust executive team, which also includes Chief Operating Officer Chad Jones, Chief Financial Officer Steve White, Chief Technology Officer Shane MacKay and Chief Legal Officer Matt Morrison.

The announcements underscore Five Star Franchising's continued distinction within the home service franchising industry. The company has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America five times, most recently ranking No. 780 in 2025. Five Star Franchising has also earned recognition among the fastest-growing businesses in Utah, including honors from the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative platform of home service brands with more than 1,600 total locations across North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts and Card My Yard, benefit from a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, a 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, the company's integrated marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to its core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — empowers franchise owners to maximize growth and long-term success. The company has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America five times, ranking No. 780 in 2025. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in Utah, earning recognition on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists.

