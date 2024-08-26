Five Star Franchising named to Utah Business Fast 50 list for third year in a row

The innovative home service franchise platform ranks #7 on the prestigious annual list published by Utah Business

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising, an innovative, growing platform of home service brands, has been recognized by Utah Business magazine as one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in the state for the third consecutive year.

Five Star Franchising climbs to #7 on the 2024 Fast 50 list after ranking #12 in 2023 and #15 in 2022. Companies on the annual list are rated according to their total five-year revenue and compound annual growth rate.

"It's an honor to rank among the top-performing businesses in our home state for the third year in a row," said Scott Abbott, CEO and Co-founder of Five Star Franchising. "Our ongoing growth reflects the opportunities we provide for our franchise owners to reach their financial and lifestyle goals. We're committed to continuing to build a successful home services franchise platform and to delivering innovation and value to our franchise owners."

Earning a position on the Fast 50 is the latest in a continuing series of honors for Five Star Franchising. Among its achievements in 2024, Five Star Franchising:

Ranked No. 157 on the prestigious Inc. 5000.

Grew its platform footprint across all six brands to more than 1,500 locations and 1,000 franchise owners.

Acquired Card My Yard, the premier yard greeting franchise for all occasions.

Made multiple key leadership hires, including Colt Florence , Senior Vice President of Franchise Development (Five Star Franchising); Missy Wright , Vice President of Franchise Development (Five Star Franchising); Tyson Bills , Vice President of Marketing (Five Star Franchising); Ric Peeler , Vice President of Marketing (Five Star Franchising); Wanda Hoegren, Vice President of Operations (Gotcha Covered); and David Dunsmuir , Brand President (Gotcha Covered).

Five Star Franchising is a leading innovator in the home service franchise industry. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard, enjoy a robust support network and proven franchise systems that empower them to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny.

The full Fast 50 list is available online and will be featured in the September issue of Utah Business.

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit http://fivestarfranchising.com/.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,500 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in the industry. The company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America four times, ranking #157 in 2024. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

