Five Star Franchising named to Utah Business's Fast 50 list of fastest-growing companies for second year in a row

The innovative home service franchise platform ranks 12th on the prestigious annual list published by Utah Business

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Five Star Franchising , an innovative, growing platform of home service brands, has been recognized by Utah Business magazine as one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in the state.

Five Star Franchising ranks 12th on the 2023 Fast 50 list, up three spots from 15th in 2022. Fast 50 companies are ranked according to their total five-year revenue and compound annual growth rate.

Five Star Franchising, an innovative, growing platform of home service brands, has been named for the second consecutive year to the Utah Business Fast 50 list, ranking 12th among the state’s fastest-growing companies.

Five Star Franchising offers industry-leading tools and support to empower and inspire franchise owners throughout North America. With more than 800 franchise locations, Five Star Franchising's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, and Mosquito Shield, are top performers in technology, marketing, operations, local market success and people.

"Five Star Franchising's incredible growth is driven by our commitment to building a world-class home service franchise platform and helping our franchise owners achieve their dreams," said Scott Abbott, CEO and co-founder of Five Star Franchising. "We're proud of the positive impact we're having on the economy in Utah. The company has grown fifteen-fold in the last three years, and our platform of brands provides fantastic value and opportunity for anyone seeking financial independence by owning their own business."

Rankings were revealed at the Fast 50 gala event on Aug. 24. The full list is available online and will be featured in the September issue of Utah Business.

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit http://fivestarfranchising.com/ .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of seven home service brands with more than 800 franchises collectively, across North America. The company empowers franchise partners' success with industry-leading tools and support while maximizing profitable growth for their franchise owners. Five Star Franchising's brands include Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, and Mosquito Shield as well as ProNexis, a leader in growth and customer experience solutions for home services franchises. Five Star's commitment to its core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are top performers in technology, marketing, operations, local market success, and people. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Five Star Franchising