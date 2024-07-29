Five Star Franchising names Colt Florence Senior VP of Franchise Development

Florence, an experienced industry executive, joins the leading home service franchise platform as it continues to invest in growth and the success of franchise owners

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising, an innovative, growing platform of home services franchise opportunities, has named Colt Florence Senior Vice President of Franchise Development. The announcement is the latest in a series of developments highlighting Five Star's ongoing strategic commitment to empowering franchise owners by investing in world-class leadership talent.

"Colt's depth of experience in franchising and sales makes him uniquely qualified to help lead Five Star as we continue to redefine the home services franchise platform," said J. Andrew Mengason, Chief Growth Officer of Five Star Franchising. "His passion and leadership skills will play an essential role as we continue to invest in our growth by providing proven resources to help franchise owners achieve their dreams."

In his new role, Florence will lead the franchise development sales and marketing teams to further accelerate new and existing franchise owner growth as the platform eyes future home service brand acquisitions.

"I'm proud to be joining a team that's transforming home services and franchising," Florence said. "Five Star's innovation and expertise have positioned the company to continue leading both industries and empowering franchise owners to succeed. I'm looking forward to seeing Five Star and its individual brands continue to make a meaningful impact."

Florence, a graduate of Weber State University, has more than a decade of experience in franchise development and sales, including leadership positions with successful franchise brand platforms. He joins Five Star Franchising as the company continues building the top leadership and management team in the industry. In addition to Florence, Five Star Franchising and its brands have recently announced multiple important new promotions and hires that support the company's drive to success, including:

Missy Wright , Vice President of Franchise Development (Five Star Franchising)

, Vice President of Franchise Development (Five Star Franchising) Tyson Bills , Vice President of Marketing (Five Star Franchising)

, Vice President of Marketing (Five Star Franchising) Wanda Hoegren, Vice President of Operations (Gotcha Covered)

David Dunsmuir , Brand President (Gotcha Covered)

Since its founding, Five Star Franchising has been leading its growing portfolio of home services franchise brands to new heights. In 2024, Five Star brands Mosquito Shield (#126), Gotcha Covered (#292) and Five Star Bath Solutions (#314) were named to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® with Mosquito Shield being named No. 1 in the pest control category for a second consecutive year. Bio-One (#381) was named to the list in 2023. Also in 2023, Five Star Franchising was named to the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists of fast-growing and top-performing companies in the region.

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,500 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in Utah, ranking among the fastest-growing businesses in the state on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

