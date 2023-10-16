Five Star Franchising ranks #39 on MWCN Utah 100 list of the state's fastest-growing companies

Statewide business networking organization MountainWest Capital Network recognizes the innovative home service franchise platform for the second consecutive year with a place on its exclusive annual list of top-performing companies

SPRINGVILLE, Utah , Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising , an innovative, growing platform of home service brands, has been named to the 2023 MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100 list of the state's fastest-growing companies for the second consecutive year.

Five Star Franchising ranks #39 on the prestigious annual list, up from #61 in 2022. The Utah 100 recognizes Utah-based businesses according to a weighted average of percentage and dollar growth.

"It's an honor to appear alongside the top-performing companies from a competitive region," said Scott Abbott, CEO and co-founder of Five Star Franchising. "Five Star is committed to setting franchise owners up for success by sharing the most advanced and reliable home service offerings. Our owners are the foundation of our accomplishments, and this is further evidence that our proven franchise systems deliver the support entrepreneurs need to achieve their dreams."

As the original independent business networking group in Utah, MountainWest Capital Network celebrates and recognizes achievements in the business community to foster ongoing success; educate, enlighten and provide expertise to business owners, investors and service providers; and facilitate strong business relationships for our members. The Utah 100 has been MWCN's flagship event since 2001.

In addition to the Utah 100 ranking, Five Star Franchising ranks #11 in the 2023 Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and #12 in the Utah Business Fast 50 lists of fast-growing companies.

Five Star Franchising offers industry-leading tools and support to empower and inspire franchise owners throughout North America. With more than 800 franchise locations, Five Star Franchising's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, and Mosquito Shield, are top performers in technology, marketing, operations, local market success and people.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of seven home service brands with more than 800 franchises collectively, across North America. The company empowers franchise partners' success with industry-leading tools and support while maximizing profitable growth for their franchise owners. Five Star Franchising's brands include Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, and Mosquito Shield as well as ProNexis, a leader in growth and customer experience solutions for home services franchises. Five Star's commitment to its core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are top performers in technology, marketing, operations, local market success, and people. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

