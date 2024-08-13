Five Star Franchising ranks No. 157 in prestigious Inc. 5000

Leading platform of home service franchises makes fourth appearance on fastest-growing private companies list

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising, an innovative, growing platform of home services franchise brands, has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies ranking No. 157 in the prestigious annual Inc. 5000. This is the fourth time Five Star Franchising has appeared on the list.

As part of the Inc. 5000, Five Star Franchising ranked No. 3 in Provo-Orem, Utah, No. 8 in business products and services and No. 6 in Utah.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a testament to Five Star's ability to adapt, evolve and create great opportunities for both our current franchise owners and those aspiring to be business owners," said Scott Abbott, CEO and Cofounder of Five Star Franchising. "Being ranked No. 157 of 5,000 private companies is a direct reflection of the hard work of our driven team members and the dedication of our franchise owners as champions of our brands. As we continue to thrive, I'm comfortable in saying that the future of Five Star Franchising is bright."

Being named to the Inc. 5000 comes during a time of exponential growth for Five Star Franchising. Throughout the year, the franchise platform has invested in the growth and success of its franchise owners through several multiple key hires.

Colt Florence , Senior Vice President of Franchise Development (Five Star Franchising)

, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development (Five Star Franchising) Missy Wright , Vice President of Franchise Development (Five Star Franchising)

, Vice President of Franchise Development (Five Star Franchising) Tyson Bills , Vice President of Marketing (Five Star Franchising)

, Vice President of Marketing (Five Star Franchising) Ric Peeler , Vice President of Marketing (Five Star Franchising)

, Vice President of Marketing (Five Star Franchising) Wanda Hoegren, Vice President of Operations (Gotcha Covered)

David Dunsmuir , Brand President (Gotcha Covered)

In April, Five Star also acquired Card My Yard, the premier yard greeting franchise for all occasions, adding 400+ new franchise owners and increasing the platform's footprint to over 1,500 total locations across its six franchise brands.

"It's always exciting to see our platform grow at a high rate," Abbott said. "By investing in the right people, we are showing the franchise community and those looking to join a franchise that we are dedicated to the success of all our brands. That's how we grow and continue building our innovative platform – by having the right people in place. It's our entire team that ensures we continue being ranked among the fastest-growing private companies year after year."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,500 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in Utah, ranking among the fastest-growing businesses in the state on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

