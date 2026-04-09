Recognized while doubling in size — SFC's people-first culture has scaled alongside 100+ managed venues and 5,000 team members across the country

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) has been named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces National Award winner, earning a place on the prestigious list for the fifth consecutive year. The recognition, announced by USA TODAY in partnership with Energage, honors organizations that create exceptional, people-first cultures and reflect consistent, positive feedback from SFC team members across the country.

Five Years Running: The Sports Facilities Companies Named a USA TODAY Top Workplaces National Award Winner

SFC is an industry-leading firm that plans, develops, and operates sports, recreation, entertainment, and event facilities nationwide. Over the past five years, SFC has more than doubled its team and now supports over 5,000 team members across itsSF Networkof more than 100 managed venues and its Clearwater-based support center, including award-winning facilities in destinations such as Gatlinburg, Tenn., Branson, Mo., and Sandusky, Ohio.

"We win with people. Five consecutive years on this list is the result of a deliberate decision to invest in our people, especially as we scale," said Jason Clement, Founder and CEO of The Sports Facilities Companies. "Consistency compounds. For the communities and municipal partners we serve, that consistency is a promise: the same culture that earns this recognition is the same culture showing up in your facility every day. Our team does not just manage venues — we serve communities, and our entire team takes that responsibility personally."

As SFC continues to expand its portfolio of facilities, the company remains focused on building environments that support, empower, and equip team members to grow. That momentum is also reflected in strategic expansions, such as the recent launch of Spirit Golf, which marks SFC's entry into golf course management and further demonstrates the company's commitment to broadening its impact across recreation and hospitality.

"At SFC, our goal is to ensure every team member feels seen, valued, and heard," said Tami Swanson, Vice President of Human Resources for SFC. "The USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is based entirely on authentic employee feedback, which makes this recognition especially meaningful. It tells us that our team members believe in our mission, feel connected to our values, and trust the leaders who are guiding our growth. We are committed to continuing to invest in their development, well-being, and long-term success."

The USA TODAY Top Workplaces National Award honors organizations that excel at listening to and engaging employees. For the 2026 awards, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. Winners were selected based on confidential survey responses from team members, who rated key aspects of their workplace experience, including alignment, connection, engagement, and organizational health.

The list is based entirely on employee feedback captured by Energage, an HR research and technology firm that has administered the Top Workplaces program since 2006. Using its research-backed survey and patented analytics, Energage evaluates how well organizations cultivate cultures where employees feel respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

To learn more about The Sports Facilities Companies, please visit our website at sportsfacilities.com and theSFNetwork.com. Stay tuned on Facebook and LinkedIn for updates, programs, and job postings.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) is the nation's leading resource for the management and development of sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. With over 100 managed venues and approximately 5,000 team members, represented by the SF Network, SFC welcomes nearly 30 million guest visits and produces almost $1 billion in economic impact each year. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and theSFnetwork.com.

Press Contact:

Ashley Whittaker

7274743845

http://sportsfacilities.com

SOURCE The Sports Facilities Companies