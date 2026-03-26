Acquisition of Northeast-based golf management company expands municipal course expertise and community-focused programming nationwide

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), the nation's leading resource for the management and development of sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities, today announced the acquisition of Spirit Golf Management, a Northeast-based golf management company. The deal establishes SFC's new Golf Division, with Spirit Golf continuing to operate under its existing brand.

The Sports Facilities Companies Launches Golf Division, Acquires Spirit Golf Management

Recognized for its expertise in municipal golf course operations, youth player development programs, and community-focused golf initiatives, Spirit Golf Management brings a portfolio of award-winning municipal, public, residential, and private golf properties into the SFC network.

"Golf has a unique way of building character and challenging every participant, no matter the ability level," said Jason Clement, Founder and CEO of The Sports Facilities Companies. "Participation has exploded over the last decade in every measurable demographic. Spirit Golf has built an extraordinary reputation of improving communities through best-in-class programming, strong operations, and optimal guest experience. Their approach aligns with our mission to improve the health and economic vitality of the communities we serve."

Clement added, "With Spirit Golf inside the SFC Network, we are expanding our ability to support public-sector partners while introducing golf into our broader ecosystem of youth sport and recreation experiences."

Spirit Golf currently manages and/or provides consulting services to 10 golf facilities across the Northeast region. The facilities joining SFC's national platform under full management include: Makefield Highlands Golf Club (Yardley, Pa.), Five Ponds Golf Club (Warminster, Pa.), Fairways Golf Club (Warrington, Pa.), Oxford Valley Golf Course (Fairless Hills, Pa), Clearbrook Golf Club (Monroe Township, N.J.), Westake Golf & Country Club (Jackson, N.J.), and Harlem Valley Golf Club (Wingdale, N.Y.).

As part of the acquisition, Spirit Golf brings approximately 160 full-time and seasonal employees to SFC, including a team of distinguished PGA of America Golf Professionals. Founder and President Mike Attara will lead the new golf division as SFC's senior vice president, alongside Kevin Beirne as vice president.

"Mike and Kevin bring deep golf expertise to SFC, and this partnership positions us to better serve the communities we partner with while adding meaningful operational and business resources to Spirit's portfolio. At SFC, we win with people, and the Spirit team makes us better," said Eric Sullivan, partner at SFC.

A PGA of America Golf Professional for more than 35 years, Attara was named the 2025 NJPGA Golf Professional of the Year, the section's highest honor. Beirne, the current NJPGA president, received the 2024 NJPGA Bill Strausbaugh Award, which recognizes PGA professionals who demonstrate exceptional character, integrity, and leadership.

Spirit Golf is also home to the Spirit Golf Academy, which offers instruction and player development programs for all ages and skill levels. Its curriculum, developed by PGA of America Golf Professionals, will be incorporated into future golf programming across SFC facilities.

"Our focus has always been to make golf more accessible while creating welcoming environments for players of all ages," said Attara. "Our standard of excellence in operations, teaching & coaching, event management, community engagement, and customer service aligns perfectly with SFC's mission. Through SFC's network, we have additional resources allowing us to expand youth programming and integrate the Spirit Golf Academy model to off course facilities nationwide."

Through the partnership, SFC plans to integrate golf programming into its sports and recreation offerings nationwide, including pilot golf programs at youth camps and community events designed to introduce young athletes to multiple sports.

In 2025, Spirit Golf joined Greenlight Advisors' Certified Partner Program to provide advisory services to municipalities and municipal golf courses, further aligning with SFC's commitment to supporting public-sector partners through comprehensive services.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) is the nation's leading resource for the management and development of sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities. As a turn-key solution for community leaders and developers alike, SFC services span the gamut of sports and recreation needs from sports tourism & recreation master planning, program planning, and feasibility through professional facility management services. With over 100 managed venues and approximately 5,000 team members, represented by the SF Network, SFC welcomes nearly 30 million guest visits and produces almost $1 billion in economic impact each year. To learn more, please visit SportsFacilities.com and theSFnetwork.com.

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SOURCE The Sports Facilities Companies