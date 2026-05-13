Power Wellness brings three decades of expertise in helping healthcare systems, municipalities, and community partners maximize the impact of their fitness, recreation, and wellness centers to improve quality of life

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC), the nation's leading resource for the management and development of sports, recreation, wellness, and events facilities, today announced the acquisition of Power Wellness, the nation's largest fitness center management company.

The Sports Facilities Companies Acquires Power Wellness to Expand Community Health and Recreation Platform

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Lombard, Illinois, Power Wellness is one of the most trusted names in community health, fitness, and wellness. With more than 2,000 consulting, management, fitness, and technology professionals, Power Wellness partners with institutions to connect clinical care with community fitness through evidence-based, medically integrated wellness programs. Power Wellness currently manages 26 facilities in 13 states, serving more than 90,000 community members.

"Power Wellness has earned its reputation as the nation's premier institutional fitness center consulting and management company by helping its partners improve lives through fitness and wellness," said Jason Clement, Founder and CEO of SFC. "Our values are fully aligned as their team has produced extraordinary results for thirty years on the foundation of service and humility. We are excited to support that work, expand their reach, and bring even more resources to the communities we serve."

Power Wellness will continue to operate under its existing brand, moving forward as Power Wellness by The Sports Facilities Companies. Ken Gorman will remain president & CEO of Power Wellness, and the company will continue serving clients with its existing leadership, team, and operating approach. Integration with SFC will occur in thoughtful phases over the coming months, with a focus on maintaining continuity for clients while expanding resources to enable future growth.

"Our mission has always been to improve lives through fitness, wellness, and meaningful community connection," Gorman said. "Joining SFC gives Power Wellness additional support and infrastructure while allowing us to continue delivering the personalized service, operational excellence, and unique programming our partners expect. This is an opportunity to strengthen what we do best for our clients and bring it to more communities."

Together, SFC and Power Wellness will offer partners expanded and cost-effective resources and capabilities across the health, wellness, and recreation spectrum.

The addition of Power Wellness builds on SFC's recent expansions into ice rink and golf course management through RCI and Spirit Golf Management, respectively. Together, the additions strengthen SFC's ability to serve municipalities, developers, healthcare systems, and higher education with integrated destination management solutions across sports, recreation, fitness, wellness, and facility assets.

About The Sports Facilities Companies

The Sports Facilities Companies (SFC) is the nation's leading resource for the planning, development, and management of sports, recreation, golf, ice, aquatics, fitness, wellness, and events facilities. SFC helps community leaders and developers create places that bring people together, improve quality of life, and deliver measurable, lasting results. As a turnkey partner, SFC supports projects from early planning, feasibility, and program development through professional facility management and high-performing operations.

SFC's integrated platform includes the Power Wellness and Spirit Golf Management brands, expanding its ability to serve communities across recreation, health, wellness, and outdoor assets. With more than 140 venues and approximately 7,000 team members across its network, SFC welcomes nearly 30 million guest visits and generates more than $1 billion in annual economic impact each year. To learn more, visit sportsfacilities.com and thesfnetwork.com.

Press Contact:

Ashley Whittaker

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http://sportsfacilities.com

SOURCE The Sports Facilities Companies