PRIVACY ALERT: Community Health Systems, Inc. Under Investigation for Data Breach of Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of patients of Community Health Systems Inc. ("Community Health Systems"), a California-based healthcare provider serving patients in San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego Counties.

On or around February 28, 2026, an unauthorized actor gained access to Community Health Systems' network. Although the data breach occurred in February 2026, Community Health Systems did not publicly disclose the breach until on or around April 29, 2026.

Community Health Systems has not yet reported the attack to state attorney general offices, which may have violated federal or state laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, financial account information, driver's license and state identification numbers, treatment and diagnosis information, prescription information, dates of service, provider names, medical record numbers, patient identification numbers, Medicare/Medicaid identification numbers, health insurance information, and medical billing and claims information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Community Health Systems' cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or a patient of Community Health Systems and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/communityhealthsystems.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP