PRIVACY ALERT: Starr Insurance, Inc. Under Investigation for Data Breach of Records

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of individuals affiliated with Starr Insurance, Inc., a Pennsylvania-based insurance agency.

On November 18, 2025, an unauthorized actor accessed and copied files from Starr Insurance's computer network. In April 2026, the ransomware group Akira claimed responsibility for the attack and that it exfiltrated 15 gigabytes of data, which it later listed for download on its leak site.

Although the breach occurred in November 2025, Starr Insurance did not begin notifying affected individuals until on or around May 6, 2026, which may have violated federal or state laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: names, addresses, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, financial account information, payment card information, medical information, health insurance information, and online account credentials.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Starr Insurance's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Starr Insurance and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/starrinsurance.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

Contact

Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

[email protected]

Tel: 415-299-8207

SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP