Five-Time PGA Tour Winner Brian Gay Advocates for GentleCure® Nonsurgical Skin Cancer Treatment

BURR RIDGE, Ill., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the industry leader in providing a comprehensive cancer center model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT) for the treatment of nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), presented to dermatology patients and professionals as the GentleCure Experience℠, today announced that Brian Gay, five–time PGA Tour winner, one of the premier putters in professional golf and a skin cancer survivor, has become a national spokesperson for nonsurgical GentleCure®.

Brian Gay

A golfer since he was 10, Brian turned professional in 1994, and qualified for the PGA Tour five years later. In 2010, he was inducted into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame. At age 54, he lives in Florida with his wife Kimberly and remains active on the PGA Champions Tour.

Having spent a lifetime outdoors, Brian was at high risk for skin cancer, which is primarily caused by sun exposure. NMSC is the most common type of cancer in the United States, with some 9,500 Americans diagnosed every day, and more than 3 million new cases recorded yearly nationwide. At least 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.

"Last year," Brian says, "I was playing in a tournament and noticed a spot on my lip. I showed it to Kimberly and she urged me to see a dermatologist. I did, and he told me it was cancer. I was deflated and miserable on the course. I was referred to a Mohs surgeon, and as I sat in his waiting room, I saw a lot of things I didn't like looking at and I worried about what was going to happen to my face. After the surgeon explained what I could expect, I got up and walked out. Mohs surgery would most likely keep me away from the golf course and my job. Soon after, Kimberly happened to see a TV ad for GentleCure."

Says Kimbery, "I stopped in my tracks and thought, this could be something for Brian. It didn't require surgery and meant no time away from golf. We jumped on the Internet, learned more and made an appointment with a dermatologist who offered the GentleCure Experience."

Brian adds, "I was keen on avoiding surgery, and the appointments were going to be really quick and convenient. Kimberly said it best – 'It's almost too good to be true, it's a blessing.' At each of a succession of quick treatments, they showed me images of my tissue on the video screen and I could see the cancer shrinking and going away. To see the final image with it all gone was terrific. Today I can't even tell – there's no scar, nothing there.

"A lot of people don't want to have surgery," Brian adds, "so I say, look into GentleCure and see if it's right for you."

Impressed by his experience, Brian chose to become an advocate for the branded treatment option. Today he educates fellow players and the public while on tour, shares his personal story with physicians and medical staff at conventions across the country, and appears in a GentleCure TV commercial.

Image-Guided SRT is the only treatment for nonmelanoma skin cancer (basal and squamous cell carcinoma) that uses ultrasound imaging to help clinicians direct low-level x-rays to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells. For patients treated with Image-Guided SRT, the cure rate (freedom from recurrence at six years) has been shown to be greater than 99 percent, with researchers reporting that for appropriately selected early-stage nonmelanoma skin cancer, Image-Guided SRT is a clinically equivalent alternative to Mohs surgery and statistically significant in superiority to non-Image-Guided SRT.

"Skin cancer is something many people don't think about until it affects them personally," Brian says. "If sharing my experience helps someone learn about a treatment option that fits their life, then it's worth it."

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the industry leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT or IGSRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure Experience℠, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with more than 140,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

Media Contact:

Bill Sklar

Russell Public Communications

520-979-9400

[email protected]

SOURCE SkinCure Oncology