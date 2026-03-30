FIZE Medical Announces $6 Million Warrant Exercise Bringing Total Series A Financing to $36 Million

Strategic $6 million capital infusion via warrant exercise underscores continued conviction in FIZE Medical's growth across leading ICUs worldwide.

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIZE Medical, a medical technology company focused on smart fluid management in critical care, today announced the exercise of stock warrants totaling $6 million by select existing investors. The exercise – made at the original warrant price – reflects strong conviction from the company's investor base in FIZE Medical's commercial trajectory and its mission to redefine fluid management in the ICU.

Dror Zerem, Chief Executive Officer, FIZE Medical

The proceeds will be deployed to accelerate commercial adoption of the FIZE kUO in the Japanese, European and U.S. markets, further R&D for next-generation AI-driven fluid management, and expand clinical validation studies within leading hospitals, all to advance the company's vision of transforming fluid management from reactive to proactive.

"This $6 million investment is a powerful vote of confidence from our partners – not just in our technology, but in FIZE's overall capabilities and our proven track record of delivering high-impact solutions to ICUs worldwide," said Dror Zerem, CEO of FIZE Medical. "With this capital, we are accelerating the development of predictive capabilities that will enable clinicians to intervene earlier and ultimately improve patient outcomes".

The additional funding milestone takes FIZE Medical one step closer to its vision of transforming fluid management from reactive to proactive as part of its smart fluid management solutions

About FIZE Medical: FIZE Medical is an innovative MedTech company dedicated to transforming fluid management for critically ill patients. Its proprietary FIZE kUO® system, commercially available in the U.S., provides real-time, digital monitoring to support precision fluid management, early intervention, and improved patient outcomes. FIZE Medical is committed to redefining fluid management through continuous innovation, AI-driven data insights, and clinical evidence.

www.fizemedical.com

Media Contact:

Eran Blankenstein

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SOURCE FIZE Medical