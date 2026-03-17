FIZE Medical to Present an Abstract at the 2026 Society of Critical Care Medicine Congress

Minute-by-Minute Measurement of Furosemide Urine Response Predicts 30-Day Mortality in ICU Patients within 15 minutes

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIZE Medical is pleased to share that a clinical research abstract featuring data obtained using the FIZE kUO® platform has been accepted for oral presentation at the world's leading critical care conference, Critical Care Congress (SCCM), taking place March 22-24, 2026. The data will be presented by Dr. Ohad Gabbay, a senior attending physician at the General Intensive Care Department at Soroka Medical Center, with the presentation scheduled for March 24, 2026.

Dror Zerem- CEO, FIZE Medical Prof. Moti Klein-Director of the General Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Soroka University MC

The accepted abstract, titled: "Minute-by-minute Measurement of Furosemide Urine Response Predicts 30-Day Mortality in ICU Patients," highlights the prognostic value of real-time and continuous urine output monitoring in critically ill patients.

The study demonstrates that early urine output response to furosemide, when measured digitally and continuously using FIZE kUO®, is significantly associated with 30-day mortality. "Our findings demonstrate how real-time urine output monitoring may provide a rapid, physiologically meaningful indicator of kidney function and patient risk in the ICU" said Prof. Moti Klein, lead investigator, Chair of the Division of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care and Director of the General Intensive Care Department at Soroka Medical Center and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel.

"This research reinforces the importance of real-time and continuous UO data," said Dror Zerem, FIZE Medical. "These insights can support earlier recognition of patient deterioration and more informed fluid and hemodynamic management."

About the Research

In this retrospective analysis of adult ICU patients receiving intravenous furosemide, urine output response during the first 15 minutes after drug administration was measured using the FIZE kUO® system. The study found that greater urine output response was associated with improved 30-day survival, suggesting that real-time urine output dynamics may serve as a novel prognostic tool in critical care.

Meet FIZE Medical at SCCM 2026

FIZE Medical will be exhibiting the FIZE kUO® device at SCCM 2026, where attendees can experience firsthand how continuous, automated urine output monitoring supports kidney function assessment, optimal fluid management, and hemodynamic decision-making in critically ill patients.

About FIZE Medical

FIZE Medical is a medical technology company focused on advancing fluid management in critical care. The company is building an AI-enabled fluid management platform to support smarter, more personalized, and proactive patient care. Its flagship FIZE kUO® platform delivers continuous, high-resolution urine-output data in real time within the EMR, enabling earlier detection of renal deterioration and earlier insight into patient responsiveness to fluid therapy. By leveraging the real-time, high-resolution patient data, FIZE Medical aims to close critical data gaps in the ICU and enable a new standard of personalized, data-driven care for critically ill patients.

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Contact:

Eran Blankenstein

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SOURCE FIZE Medical