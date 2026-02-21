Flagship Honda Debuts Exclusive 2026 Honda Pilot Research for Puerto Rico Drivers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Honda, a premier Honda dealership in San Juan, announces the arrival of the most rugged and capable SUV in the Honda lineup. To assist local families and adventure seekers, the dealership now offers comprehensive 2026 Honda Pilot research to help buyers navigate the impressive updates for this model year. Furthermore, the 2026 Honda PILOT for sale near San Juan is available for immediate test drives at the Kennedy Avenue showroom.

High Performance Meets Island Versatility

The 2026 Honda PILOT.

The latest iteration of this three-row SUV delivers a sophisticated driving experience tailored for the diverse terrain of Puerto Rico. When examining the 2026 Honda PILOT specs, drivers find a powerful V-6 engine that produces 285 horsepower. Additionally, the available i-VTM4® all-wheel-drive system provides extra confidence during heavy rain or on unpaved coastal roads. Because the 2026 Honda PILOT performance is a priority for the brand, the vehicle features a 10-speed automatic transmission that balances power with efficiency.

"We want our customers to feel completely confident in their purchase, which is why we provide such in-depth 2026 Honda Pilot research," says Sandra Huerto, representative for Flagship Honda. "This vehicle is truly the ultimate family companion for exploring every corner of our beautiful island, from the city streets to the mountains."

A Cabin Designed for Every Passenger

First, the interior space accommodates up to eight passengers with ease. Moreover, the cabin features modern technology that keeps everyone connected and safe. Notable features include:

A standard 7-inch or available 9-inch color touchscreen.

Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility.

The Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies.

Flexible cargo solutions including a stowable second-row center seat on select trims.

Detailed 2026 Honda Pilot Research Now Available

Lastly, Flagship Honda invites the community to explore the various trim levels, including the off-road-ready TrailSport. By visiting the dealership website, shoppers can compare different configurations to find the perfect fit for their budget and lifestyle.

About Flagship Honda

Flagship Honda is a leading automotive destination and a trusted Honda dealership in San Juan. Located at Marginal Ave. Kennedy, Km 3.2, Urb. Industrial Bechara Pueblo Vi, the dealership offers a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, expert service, and flexible financing. As part of the Bella Group, Flagship Honda is committed to providing exceptional customer experience. For more information, visit www.flagshiphondapr.com or call 787-301-0402.

Media Contact:

Sandra Huerto

939-639-9719

[email protected]

SOURCE Flagship Honda