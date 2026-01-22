Flagship Honda Reveals Comprehensive Research on the 2026 Honda HR-V in San Juan

Flagship Honda provides local drivers with the latest data and inventory for the new 2026 Honda HR-V to help them choose the perfect SUV for their lifestyle.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Honda, a premier Honda dealership in San Juan, is proud to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2026 Honda HR-V. To assist local drivers in making informed decisions, the dealership is now offering detailed 2026 Honda HR-V research that highlights the innovative features and upgrades found in this latest model year.

Advanced Technology Meets Modern Utility

The 2026 Honda HR-V is now available at Flagship Honda in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

As the automotive landscape evolves, Flagship Honda remains committed to providing customers with the most current data available. Consequently, our team has compiled an extensive overview of the 2026 Honda HR-V specs to showcase how this subcompact SUV leads its class. Furthermore, the new model features a refined interior with high-quality materials and a standard 7-inch color touchscreen that integrates with modern smartphone applications.

"We recognize that Puerto Rico drivers want a vehicle that balances efficiency with the versatility needed for island life," says Sandra Huerto, representative for Flagship Honda. "Because of this, we invested significant time into our 2026 Honda HR-V research to ensure our clients understand exactly how this vehicle improves their daily commute and weekend adventures alike."

Efficient Power and Reliable Performance

The latest iteration of this fan-favorite SUV focuses on a smooth driving experience. When looking at the 2026 Honda HR-V performance, drivers will find a responsive 2.0-liter engine that delivers 158 horsepower. Additionally, the available Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System provides added confidence during heavy tropical rain or winding mountain roads.

Key highlights of the new model include:

A spacious cabin with room for five passengers and ample cargo flexibility.

Standard Honda Sensing safety technology, featuring Collision Mitigation Braking and Road Departure Mitigation.

A sleek, aerodynamic exterior design that improves fuel economy and reduces wind noise.

Multiple trim levels, including the LX, Sport, and EX-L, to suit various budgets and styles.

Visit Flagship Honda Today

For those searching for a 2026 Honda HR-V for sale near San Juan, Flagship Honda currently has a wide selection of trim levels and colors in stock. We invite our neighbors to visit our showroom to experience these features firsthand.

About Flagship Honda

Flagship Honda is a leading automotive destination located at 64 Marginal Kennedy, San Juan, PR 00920. As a dedicated Honda dealership in San Juan, we provide a full range of new and pre-owned vehicles, expert maintenance, and personalized financing options. For more information, please visit our website at www.flagshiphondapr.com or call us at 787-302-2713.

Media Contact:

Sandra Huerto

939-639-9719

[email protected]

SOURCE Flagship Honda