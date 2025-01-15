Flagship Honda Now Adds the 2025 Honda Civic Sedan to its Inventory in Bayamón, Puerto Rico

BAYAMÓN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers in Bayamón, Puerto Rico, looking for a sedan that blends dependability with dynamic versatility will find the 2025 Honda Civic Sedan at Flagship Honda an irresistible choice.

Flagship Honda is excited to announce the arrival of the 2025 Honda Civic Sedan in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. This iconic sedan, now available for purchase, combines cutting-edge technology, refined design and exceptional performance, making it an ideal choice for drivers seeking both reliability and modern sophistication.

Under the hood, the 2025 Honda Civic Sedan offers a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine, delivering an impressive 180 horsepower and 177 lb.-ft. of torque. The Eco Assist™ System and a 3-mode drive system—ECON, Normal and Sport—let drivers tailor their experience for efficiency or exhilaration. For added convenience, Remote Engine Start ensures the car is ready to go before stepping inside.

When drivers step into the cabin, they'll discover a thoughtful blend of comfort and functionality. Leather-trimmed details, illuminated steering wheel controls and dual-zone automatic climate control provide a premium feel. Storage solutions are plentiful, from a sliding armrest in the center console to door storage spaces and a foldable rear seat with a 60/40 split, perfect for accommodating larger cargo items like luggage or sports equipment.

Tech-savvy drivers will appreciate the 9-inch color touchscreen, complete with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration. The Bose® 12-speaker sound system, including a subwoofer, transforms every drive into a concert-like experience. Additionally, the Wireless Phone Charger and Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ with Voice Recognition keep drivers connected and on course with ease.

Safety takes center stage with Honda Sensing® Technologies. Features such as the Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Lane Departure Mitigation System and Adaptive Cruise Control provide peace of mind on the road. The Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Monitor enhances awareness, while the multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines ensures precise parking every time.

For added convenience, amenities like the electronic remote trunk opening, capless fuel-filling system and HomeLink® Remote Control System simplify daily routines. Passengers will enjoy thoughtful touches such as rear seat heating ducts, illuminated sunshade mirrors and a passenger-side back pocket for extra storage.

Prospective buyers are invited to visit Flagship Honda at PR-2 Marginal Road, Bayamón, Puerto Rico 00960, to explore the 2025 Honda Civic Sedan in person. To schedule a test drive or learn more, they are requested to call 787-301-0381 today.

