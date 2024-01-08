Flagship Pioneering Debuts Enabling Technologies Initiative

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Pioneering, the bioplatform innovation company, today announced the formation of a new strategic initiative to foster enabling technologies for the life sciences and biotech sectors. The initiative will work with partners and across Flagship and its ecosystem of companies to accelerate the development of new therapeutic modalities by enabling and powering advanced technologies. Foundational to the new initiative is the formation and expansion of new partnerships, including with Thermo Fisher Scientific and announced today with Samsung C&T.

Flagship and Samsung C&T today announced the formation of an expanded partnership, leveraging ongoing cooperation between the two companies. As partners, Flagship and Samsung will support and advance bioplatform companies focused on groundbreaking technologies in translational science and medicine.

Flagship and Thermo Fisher recently announced the formation of a new strategic innovation partnership, which expands on the longstanding relationship between the companies. Through this transformative collaboration, Thermo Fisher and Flagship will work together to create new platform companies focusing on novel tools and capabilities that seek to power the biotech ecosystem and accelerate the development of first-in-class therapies. The partnership will leverage the expertise of both organizations including in the areas of life science tools, diagnostics, and services.

"We're delighted to debut our new initiative to develop novel technologies, capabilities and services that empower the life sciences industry, made possible and accelerated by partnership," said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. "Core to the success of this new initiative will be collaboration with our partners, who are leaders in their respective fields and bring tremendous technological expertise and acumen. We envision this new initiative building on Flagship's proven track-record in bioplatform innovation to power new technologies that generate bigger leaps for our ecosystem, our industry, and ultimately, for patients."

Flagship debuts its new initiative at the 42nd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place from January 8-11, 2024 in San Francisco. Flagship Studio programming will feature Marc Casper, President and CEO, Thermo Fisher, and Jaywoo Kim, executive vice president, Samsung C&T. For a full schedule of Flagship Studio programming during the conference, please see here.

The new initiative on enabling technologies joins existing Flagship initiatives including Pre-emptive Health & Medicine, Pioneering Medicines, and Pioneering Intelligence.

