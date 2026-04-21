FLANGE FACING TOOL FEATURES EASY MANUAL OPERATION

HOLLISTON, Mass., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esco Tool has introduced a manually operated flange facing tool that is easy to setup and use for re-facing RF and FF flanges on site or in fabrication and repair shops.

The Esco FLANGEHOG 110® is a manually operated flange facing tool that accurately mounts to the flange I.D. in seconds and is available with feeds for both smooth and stock finishes in accordance with ASME B16.5 standards. Capable of bringing the face surface up to specifications in minutes, it is supplied with straight and 90○ tool bit holders and all necessary wrenches.

Ideal for flanges up to 14 O.D., the Esco FLANGEHOG 110® is capable of bringing the face surface up to specifications in minutes in accordance with ASME B16.5 standards.

Ideal for flanges up to 14 O.D., the Esco FLANGEHOG 110® employs a robust worm gear that smoothly drives a lead screw to produce a perfectly precise phonographic finish without the need for cutting and welding. Featuring 0.005" alignment accuracy, it can re-face a variety of materials including cast iron, carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and other alloys.

The Esco FLANGEHOG 110® is priced at $7,495.00 supplied as a complete kit with all necessary resurfacing components and is also available for rent.

For more information contact:

ESCO Tool

A Unit of Esco Technologies, Inc.

Matthew Brennan, Marketing Director

75 October Hill Rd.

Holliston, MA 01746

(800) 343-6926 FAX (508) 429-2811

e-mail: [email protected]

www.escotool.com

SOURCE Esco Tool