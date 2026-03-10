FLANGE MOUNTING SHAFT COLLARS CUSTOMIZABLE IN PRODUCTION QUANTITIES

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a full line of customizable flange shaft collars that incorporate an integral clamp, maintain their perpendicularity, and are easy to adjust.

Stafford Customizable Accu-Flange™ Shaft Collars feature a machinable flange that provides OEMs and end-users with the ability to design custom hole patterns and mounting surfaces. Easy to customize these high-strength, non-marring flange mounting collars, website visitors can download a CAD drawing of the part they want to modify, revise it to match their own needs, return it, and request a quote for production quantities.

Available in steel, stainless steel, and aluminum, Stafford Customizable Accu-Flange™ Shaft Collars are developed from a 100 part standard product line which includes a keyway and comes in sizes from 1/4" x 1.48" to 3" x 6.335". Designers can rapidly develop a custom solution and then order parts machined to specification in their desired quantities.

Stafford Customizable Accu-Flange™ Shaft Collars are priced depending upon material, size and quantity with delivery from stock.

Stafford is the leading manufacturer of shaft collars, rigid couplings, and innovative, problem-solving mechanical components.

For more information contact:

Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

Shelley Doherty, Marketing Director

P.O. Box 277

North Reading, MA 01864-0277

(800) 695-5551 FAX (978) 657-4731

e-mail: [email protected]

www.staffordmfg.com

SOURCE Stafford Manufacturing Corp.