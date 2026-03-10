FLANGE MOUNTING SHAFT COLLARS CUSTOMIZABLE IN PRODUCTION QUANTITIES

News provided by

Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

Mar 10, 2026, 07:15 ET

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a full line of customizable flange shaft collars that incorporate an integral clamp, maintain their perpendicularity, and are easy to adjust.

Continue Reading
Website visitors can download a CAD drawing of the part they want to modify from Stafford's website, revise it to match their own needs, return it, and request a quote for production quantities.
Website visitors can download a CAD drawing of the part they want to modify from Stafford's website, revise it to match their own needs, return it, and request a quote for production quantities.

Stafford Customizable Accu-Flange™ Shaft Collars feature a machinable flange that provides OEMs and end-users with the ability to design custom hole patterns and mounting surfaces. Easy to customize these high-strength, non-marring flange mounting collars, website visitors can download a CAD drawing of the part they want to modify, revise it to match their own needs, return it, and request a quote for production quantities.

Available in steel, stainless steel, and aluminum, Stafford Customizable Accu-Flange™ Shaft Collars are developed from a 100 part standard product line which includes a keyway and comes in sizes from 1/4" x 1.48" to 3" x 6.335". Designers can rapidly develop a custom solution and then order parts machined to specification in their desired quantities.

Stafford Customizable Accu-Flange™ Shaft Collars are priced depending upon material, size and quantity with delivery from stock.

Stafford is the leading manufacturer of shaft collars, rigid couplings, and innovative, problem-solving mechanical components.

For more information contact:
Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
Shelley Doherty, Marketing Director
P.O. Box 277
North Reading, MA 01864-0277
(800) 695-5551 FAX (978) 657-4731
e-mail: [email protected]
www.staffordmfg.com

SOURCE Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

SHAFT COLLARS, COUPLINGS & MOUNTS FOR WAREHOUSE AUTOMATION SYSTEMS

SHAFT COLLARS, COUPLINGS & MOUNTS FOR WAREHOUSE AUTOMATION SYSTEMS

Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a broad line of mechanical components for use as stops, spacers, shaft connectors, and versatile mounting ...
SHAFT COLLARS, COUPLINGS & COMPONENTS SUITED FOR OEM AND MAINTENANCE APPLICATIONS

SHAFT COLLARS, COUPLINGS & COMPONENTS SUITED FOR OEM AND MAINTENANCE APPLICATIONS

Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a wide range of standard and custom shaft collars, couplings, and mounting devices that are suited for...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Machinery

Machinery

General Manufacturing

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics