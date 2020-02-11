Flanigan's Announces Earnings

FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

Feb 11, 2020, 17:23 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE  AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks ended  December 28, 2019.   The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 29, 2018.

For the 13 weeks 


For the 13 weeks

ended December  

ended December

28, 2019

29, 2018

REVENUES








RESTAURANT FOOD AND  




     BAR SALES  

$  24,633,000

$   22,151,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

5,707,000

5,135,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES 

360,000

367,000

RENTAL INCOME 

194,000

198,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME 

47,000

43,000

-------------

-----------------

TOTAL REVENUES  

$ 30,941,000

$  27,894,000




NET  INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO   


FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.  

$      494,000

$       743,000




NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE




          BASIC AND DILUTED 

$             0.27

$             0.40

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

