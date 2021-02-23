Flanigan's Announces Earnings

News provided by

FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

Feb 23, 2021, 15:37 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks ended January 2, 2021.   The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 28, 2019.

For the 13 weeks

For the 13 weeks


ended January

ended December


2, 2021

28, 2019

REVENUES










RESTAURANT FOOD AND




     BAR SALES                       

$

22,771,000

$

24,633,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES     

8,011,000

5,707,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES               

386,000

360,000

RENTAL INCOME                                       

187,000

194,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME              

25,000

47,000


-------------

-----------------

TOTAL REVENUES                  

$

31,380,000

$

30,941,000






NET  INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO 






FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.            

$

780,000

$

494,000






NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE




          BASIC AND DILUTED  

$

0.42

$

0.27

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

Also from this source

FLANIGAN'S Reports Earnings...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics