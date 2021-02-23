Flanigan's Announces Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks ended January 2, 2021. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 28, 2019.





For the 13 weeks



For the 13 weeks



ended January



ended December



2, 2021



28, 2019 REVENUES





















RESTAURANT FOOD AND









BAR SALES $ 22,771,000

$ 24,633,000 PACKAGE STORE SALES

8,011,000



5,707,000 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

386,000



360,000 RENTAL INCOME

187,000



194,000 OTHER OPERATING INCOME

25,000



47,000



-------------



----------------- TOTAL REVENUES $ 31,380,000

$ 30,941,000











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO









FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC. $ 780,000

$ 494,000











NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE









BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.42

$ 0.27

